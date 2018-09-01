Khalil Mack joins Chicago Bears after Oakland Raiders agree trade

Khalil Mack is on course to eclipse Aaron Donald as the NFL's highest paid defensive player after Chicago agreed to a trade with Oakland

NFL defensive superstar Khalil Mack is on the move after Chicago Bears agreed a huge trade with Oakland for the Raiders player.

With the new NFL season less then a week away, 53-man rosters are being confirmed but the biggest news before Saturday's deadline is one of the most high-profile trades of the summer.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the news on Saturday afternoon, confirming that the Bears had been given permission to begin negotiating a deal with Mack on Friday while the finer points of the trade were finalised by the two teams.

It’s actually 2 first-rounders plus for Mack. https://t.co/gOutZd2tOD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

The price of trading for Khalil Mack was described to me late last night as 2 first-round picks and a player. There was only one team willing to do that. That is what may be going to the #Raiders in exchange for Khalil Mack. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

Before the end of the day, the #Bears are expected to negotiate a long-term deal with Khalil Mack that should eclipse the deal for Aaron Donald. Either way, Chicago just made a huge move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

Mack was Oakland's fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2014 draft and made three Pro Bowls, as well as being named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

However, with his rookie contract entering its final year, contract negotiations have been at a stand-off for some time with NFL insiders reporting that there have been no talks between Mack's representatives and the Raiders since February.

News of Aaron Donald's record-breaking contract in Los Angeles was thought to be the trigger as to whether any deal between the Raiders and Mack would get done - but it's the opposite that has transpired.

Mack is due to make $13.85 million this season but has not reported for training as he holds out on the contract that should now make him one of the NFL's highest-paid defenders.

Mack will take his skills to Soldier Field and the NFC North

Trade talk had been hotting up, with New York Jets and Cleveland Browns also thought to be in the market for the 27-year-old defensive end, who had 10.5 sacks last season.

But on Saturday it was the Bears that emerged as the team prepared to offer Oakland the huge price of two first-round draft picks plus an as yet unnamed player.

The move would complete a huge turnaround in Chicago during the off-season, with first year head coach Matt Nagy replacing John Fox and the team acquiring a host of offensive talent in Trey Burton, Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, while seeking additional defensive support.

