Aaron Rodgers agrees new four-year, $134m deal with Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have agreed a four-year, $134m contract extension with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to NFL Media.

The deal will see two-time NFL MVP Rodgers receive more than $80m by March 2019.

The 34-year-old had two seasons remaining on his old contract. His new deal will see him remain in Green Bay through the 2023 season, when he will be 39.

Rodgers will earn an average of $33.5m over the course of his new deal, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL ahead of fellow quarterbacks Matt Ryan ($30m), Kirk Cousins ($28m), Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5m) and Matthew Stafford ($27m).

Over the course of his career, Rodgers has a record of 94-48 as a starter.

He led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Rodgers has passed for 38,502 yards with 313 touchdowns and 78 interceptions since entering the NFL as a first-round pick of the Packers in 2005.

His career passer rating of 103.8 is the highest in NFL history as is his touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4.01 (minimum 2,000 attempts).