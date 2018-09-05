Earl Thomas' holdout with Seattle Seahawks to continue into season

Thomas will miss the first game of the season over a contract dispute

Three-time All-Pro safety Earl Thomas' standoff with the Seattle Seahawks is expected to last into the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Though Thomas is in Seattle as his daughter begins school, "until something changes, my understanding is Earl Thomas is not expected to show up and play for the Seahawks," Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Thomas has said he wants to be traded, and he has singled out Dallas. The Cowboys, per Rapoport, are willing to deal a third-round pick to the Seahawks to make the trade work, but are reluctant to trade a second-round pick "and change" for Thomas.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last weekend multiple other teams are interested in dealing for Thomas but have yet to meet Seattle's demands.

In 121 career games (all starts) Thomas has 25 interceptions and 642 tackles. Second-year player Tedric Thompson is expected to start at free safety in Thomas' absence.