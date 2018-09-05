Inside the Huddle: Around the NFL and Solomon Wilcots talk Khalil Mack trade and preview season

Khalil Mack's big-money move from Oakland to Chicago is discussed on Inside the Huddle

On the eve of the start of the 2018 NFL season, we've got a one-hour special Inside the Huddle podcast, with Solomon Wilcots and the Around the NFL team joining regulars Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold.

Neil and Solomon preview the season opener between the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons - live on Sky Sports Action from 12.30am on Friday morning - and we cross live to Sky Sports News' Richard Graves for the latest from Philadelphia, where we also hear from Eagles QB Nick Foles.

We also get Solomon's thoughts on the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears, as well as ATN's Dan Hanzus and Gregg Rosenthal's reaction, and hear from the man himself.

Greg says Chicago's move is one of the "safest trades possible in the NFL" and believes the quarterback-sacking linebacker is set to be even better than he was in Oakland, resulting in the Bears being ATN's 'adopted team' for 2018.

We also hear from ATN's Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling and find out what the team have been up to on their travels to London for opening week, including going to Parliament!

As well as all of that, Dan, Gregg and Jeff pick their NFL Challenge quarterbacks for Week One, while Marc, Chris and Jeff pick out their 'worst to first' contenders for 2018, as well as the returning NFL star and 'old face, new team' they're most looking forward to watching this season.

For all of that, and more, download the Inside the Huddle podcast, also broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

Watch the first game of the new NFL season as reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles host Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action from 12.30am on Friday morning.

