Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen breaks foot again

Greg Olsen signed a new deal at the Panthers in the off-season

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has broken his right foot for the second time in two seasons, but vowed he will return this season.

The 33-year-old, who helped Carolina reach the 2016 Super Bowl, suffered the injury in the 16-8 home win over Dallas in Sunday's season opener.

The top target of Carolina star quarterback Cam Newton will not undergo surgery but instead will start rehabilitation and be re-evaluated on a month-to-month basis.

Olsen said on Twitter: "To say I am disappointed in this development would be an understatement.

"I believe my greatest career achievement has been my ability to play every game for over a decade. Unfortunately, the last two seasons have not continued that trend.

"With that being said, we are optimistic this is not how my 2018 season will end. After consulting with our medical team, we have determined our best course of action is to press forward with my rehab in hopes of playing again this season.

"We will re-examine our options this offseason in regards to my foot and our path forward. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field as early as possible."

Olsen, who signed a two-year contract extension worth $17.1m in the off-season, played only seven games for Carolina last season after breaking his right foot in week two against Buffalo.

"Since returning to action last season and throughout the 2018 pre-season, my foot responded incredibly well to the surgery and I had no limitations as I prepared for this season," Olsen added.

"I had very high expectations for this season as I felt I had one of my best training camps of my career."

In 165 career NFL games entering this season for Chicago and Carolina, Olsen made 639 catches for 7,556 yards and 53 touchdowns.