Dallas Cowboys 8-16 Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton rushes for a touchdown in opening win

Cam Newton ran for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Carolina's defense turned in a dominating performance as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-8 in their season opener on Sunday.

Luke Kuechly had 13 tackles, Kawann Short sacked Dak Prescott twice and Mario Addison had a huge strip-sack of the Cowboys quarterback with one minute and 23 seconds left to seal the victory.

Carolina's defense had six sacks in all and limited the Cowboys to just 232 yards of offense. Prescott finished with 170 yards passing and Ezekiel Elliott was held to 69 yards rushing and a TD.

A botched Carolina extra point attempt after full-back Alex Armah ran in for a one-yard TD, and a successful two-point conversion from the Cowboys after an Elliott score of their own, kept the game alive till Addison stripped Prescott late on.

FIRST QUARTER

Cowboys 0-0 Panthers

SECOND QUARTER

Cowboys 0-7 Panthers: Cam Newton four-yard touchdown run (Graham Gano extra point good)

Cowboys 0-10 Panthers: Gano 27-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Cowboys 0-10 Panthers

FOURTH QUARTER

Cowboys 0-16 Panthers: Alex Armah one-yard touchdown run (Extra point attempt failed)

Cowboys 8-16 Panthers: Ezekiel Elliott four-yard touchdown run (Dak Prescott run for two-point conversion)