Best Solution provides the answer

Best Solution ridden by Pat Cosgrave (left)

Best Solution registered a gritty success in the Princess Of Wales's Arqana Racing Club Stakes at Newmarket.

Last seen finishing fifth in the Dubai Sheema Classic behind Hawkbill, Saeed bin Suroor's charge saw the trip out strongly as he held the determined challenge off the well-backed Mirage Dancer.

Having seen Charlie Appleby enjoy Derby and Royal Ascot successes this season for Godolphin, Bin Suroor has been quiet by his standards, but appears to have a Group One horse on his hands once more.

Mirage Dancer stuck at his task gamely having looked in danger of being swallowed up, but he ultimately went down by half a length to the 6-1 winner, ridden by Pat Cosgrave.

"We gave him a break after he finished fifth in Dubai," said Bin Suroor.

"Today was the race for him, he'd been working well in the morning. There was a question mark about the ground before the race, but when I spoke to the jockey he said the ground was fine for him.

"I told him not to rush early, keep him relaxed, because whatever happens he'll improve a lot for this.

"I'm always looking for Group One winners, but Group Twos are all right.

"He's entered in the King George and the Juddmonte International, but I think the Irish St Leger might be next.

"I'll take to Sheikh Mohammed."

He went on: "After he was fifth in the Sheema Classic, we talked to Sheikh Mohammed and said we would give him a bit of time.

"In Dubai he ran four times and the time he has taken off has helped him. He missed Ascot and today was target for him. The horse was working really well and has improved physically from last year.

"I was just talking to Sheikh Mohammed and it will be the King George or the Irish St Leger (next).

"The horse is doing well and we are happy with him. The last furlong I thought he was going well.

"I'm looking for Group One options overseas in the future. We could also take him to Australia for the Melbourne Cup. Mile-and-a-quarter/mile-and a-half horses run well in that."

Sir Michael Stoute said of the gallant Mirage Dancer: "It was a good performance, a very game performance. He has run a super race. Going back to a mile and a half suits him. You can do anything with him.

"There are no excuses, he just found one a bit better on the day. The ground doesn't bother him. I don't know where we go next, it's time to think."