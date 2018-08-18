Winx breaks Black Caviar record with 26th straight win

Hugh Bowman and Winx make history at Randwick

Australian supermare Winx extended her unbeaten streak to 26 in a race named in her honour at Randwick on Saturday and eclipsed Black Caviar's record in the process .

Winning at the highest level for the 19th time, Chris Waller's charge produced her usual late burst to please her adoring fans.

Ridden as usual by Hugh Bowman, she was briefly outpaced in the seven-furlong contest, a trip short of her best, but nothing could live with her when she hit top gear.

"You look for signs of her losing that dominance but I haven't seen one ounce of it," Waller told www.skyracing.com.au.

"If anything I've seen improvement and it's quite staggering.

"This isn't about me. It's about this amazing animal. What she's doing for sport and Australian racing, we should all take a bow and say well done Winx."

Bowman said: "It's been a while since she has run over this distance. It is a bit short of her best.

"Glyn Schofield on Kementari and I came around the corner together. I thought I was near my top. She was struggling at the pace of this distance.

"But when she balanced up and saw the winning post, what can I say, she is incredible.

"You see the crowd building from the start of the day. Parents are bringing their kids out to see a horse of the calibre we may never see again.

"I'm lost for words. I am so proud of her."