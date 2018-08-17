Huddersfield 26-6 Hull FC: Giants extend winning run

Huddersfield Giants march on with a sixth straight victory

In-form Huddersfield Giants closed the gap on the top four with a 26-6 victory over Hull FC.

Head coach Simon Woolford's men made it 11 wins out of 12 and six on the trot as they remain within striking distance of the leading Super 8s pack.

At the same time, it was another night of frustration for injury-hit Hull FC, who started the game brightly but ended up suffering their sixth successive defeat as their season continues to peter out in disappointing fashion.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at half-time after a 40-minute battle where neither team was able to create a clear-cut opening.

Hull enjoyed slightly more of the advantage in terms of possession and territory, although some poor last-play options ensured their promising approach play came to nothing.

Tonight's results leaves @Giantsrl just four points off the top four!



Could they gatecrash the play-offs? pic.twitter.com/R1ML6j9yxf — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) August 17, 2018

But it was the Giants who could argue they had the best opportunity to break the deadlock when, on the sound of the half-time hooter, former Hull full-back Jordan Rankin collected a high ball and raced away, only to be halted on halfway by a vital Jamie Shaul tackle that prevented a certain score.

There was no denying Alex Mellor within three minutes of the restart, however, with former Giants centre Josh Griffin losing the ball close to his own side's try-line and Danny Brough quickly following up to send his forward over.

Brough landed the conversion and repeated the act just two minutes later after Adam O'Brien's lightning dart set up the supporting Lee Gaskell to finish off under the posts.

A 51st-minute Brough penalty took the home side three scores ahead, and at that stage Hull were on the ropes.

Bureta Faraimo renewed the Black and Whites' hopes by scoring a try out of nothing as he barged defenders out of the way in a barnstorming run to the line and then added the extras to reduce the deficit.

That set up a tense 20-minute spell, with both sides looking to gain the ascendancy, and it took a strong run from Jermaine McGillvary to finally settle the outcome as he charged to the posts and fed Ryan Hinchcliffe to grab the Giants' third converted try.

With the visitors' resistance finally broken, Ukuma Ta'ai took full advantage by crashing over from close range with five minutes remaining.

With Brough withdrawn from the contest, Darnell McIntosh landed the conversion to secure yet another Giants success under Woolford.