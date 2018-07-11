Huddersfield v Wigan: Giants' mindset key to recent resurgence, says Simon Woolford

The Giants have only lost one out of their last seven Super League matches

Simon Woolford paid credit to his side's mindset as Huddersfield look to continue their good form against Wigan on Thursday night.

Huddersfield have won six of their last seven league matches, four of them since head coach Simon Woolford arrived.

The Giants were next to bottom when Rick Stone was sacked in March, four days after a 48-10 hammering at Wigan, but a victory over the same opponents at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday would go a long way to securing an unlikely top-eight finish.

"It would be massive," Woolford admits. "When I got here, we were a long way behind but the results have been more positive than I expected.

"We've got a group of guys willing to buy into what we want to achieve and to work hard and when you've got a group of guys with that mindset you can achieve results."

Huddersfield have forward Dale Ferguson back from injury to help offset the loss of Sebastine Ikahihifo and Ukuma Ta'ai to injury and suspension while Leroy Cudjoe and Jake Mamo are also back in the reckoning.

Wigan have skipper Sean O'Loughlin returning from injury and prop Romain Navarrete is back from suspension but second rower Liam Farrell is out with a shoulder problem. Youngsters Ollie Partington and Samy Kibula are both hoping to make their debuts.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Danny Brough, Paul Clough, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English, Dale Ferguson, Lee Gaskell, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Michael Lawrence, Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Aaron Murphy, Adam O'Brien, Jordan Rankin, Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Jordan Turner, Jake Wardle.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Sammy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarette, Sean O'Loughlin, Liam Paisley, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Josh Woods.