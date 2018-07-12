Leeds v Wakefield: Rhinos can give Kevin Sinfield a happy homecoming, says Joel Moon

Leeds Rhinos' Joel Moon says the Leeds players know what they have to do to turn their form around.

Joel Moon is confident Leeds can make it a happy homecoming for Kevin Sinfield when the Rhinos host Wakefield in a crucial Betfred Super League clash at Headingley on Friday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.

Sinfield was unable to arrest the reigning champions' decline in his first match in charge at Castleford last Sunday and that has raised the stakes for the visit of Wakefield, one of three games left for the Rhinos to climb out of the bottom four and avoid a relegation battle via the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Moon has welcomed the appointment of the former captain as director of rugby but says the players are ready to play their part in turning around the club's ailing fortunes.

"It's been a difficult week, with the coach leaving and Kevin and Jimmy Lowes coming in but it's been good," said Moon, "I think we needed a bit of a freshen-up.

"We didn't want to lose like that to Cas. There are things that we need to change and we've got to work on them now.

"That's what we're doing. We've had a good session in the video room and some boys have been real honest and that's what we need.

"We can change it, it's not going to be hard to turn it around. It's going to click soon and hopefully it clicks this week because we don't want to run out of time."

Leeds have not won at Headingley since April but Wakefield will be equally desperate for the points after winning just one of their last four matches.

Moon added: "Every team wants to beat Leeds, especially Wakefield, they've seen our form and know what our weaknesses are. That middle is a bit tight, the next three games are crucial for us."

Sinfield welcomes back Ash Handley, Carl Ablett and Mitch Garbutt from injury, and has also called up Brad Dwyer and Cameron Smith. Anthony Mullally, Jordan Lilley and Brett Delaney all drop out of the side that lost at Castleford.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester switches Ryan Hampshire to scrum-half in place of Liam Finn and recalls Max Jowitt to full-back while second rower James Batchelor is set to return after sitting out the defeat by Catalans with a head knock.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Carl Ablett, Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Mitch Garbutt, Ashton Golding, Ryan Hall, Ash Handley, Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Cameron Smith, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker, Josh Walters, Stevie Ward.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.