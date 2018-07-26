Sky Live: Hull FC v Hull KR

Hull KR's Adam Quinlan, (L) and FC's Jamie Shaul

Hull FC will be looking to claim an eighth Derby victory in a row on Friday with their winning run now stretching back to 2015.

Lee Radford's men have already claimed victory over their local rivals twice this year, and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of victory at the KCOM Stadium.

Josh Griffin is named in the 19-man squad for the first time since the Black and Whites last went up against the Robins at the Dacia Magic Weekend in May.

The centre has been sidelined with injury since the clash at St James' Park, but could make his return on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sika Manu returns to action after serving his three-match suspension, while Jez Litten is also called up to the squad alongside Mark Minichiello who missed the Wakefield clash.

Jamie Shaul, Fetuli Talanoa and Marc Sneyd all retain their spot in the squad after returning to action against Wakefield last Sunday.

Dean Hadley, Jansin Turgut and Jack Logan drop out the 19-man squad from last week's game. Hadley will miss the next few weeks after sustaining an ankle injury on Sunday.

3:15 Wakefield inflict a record Super League defeat on Hull FC to secure their place in the Super 8s Wakefield inflict a record Super League defeat on Hull FC to secure their place in the Super 8s

Albert Kelly and Chirs Green remained sidelined with knocks, while Lee Radford has confirmed that Joe Westerman will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Hull KR have taken the unusual step of naming an 18-man squad.

1:59 All the tries from Warrington's win over Hull KR All the tries from Warrington's win over Hull KR

Rovers are without a number of players due to injury or suspension this week and have named just 18 players for the short trip across the city, with the club still awaiting final paperwork and clearance for new signing Todd Carney.

This is expected to arrive within the next 24-36 hours leaving Carney free to take the 19th spot in the squad ahead of a potential Derby debut for the Robins.

Hull KR are waiting on Todd Carney

Head coach Tim Sheens is without a host of senior players with Danny McGuire, Mose Masoe, James Greenwood and Josh Johnson all suspended for the game, whilst Junior Vaivai, Shaun Lunt and Joel Tomkins all miss out through injury and won't be risked ahead of the Super 8s Qualifiers.

In their place come Tommy Lee, Joe Wardill, Will Dagger, Jordan Walne and Joe Cator to make up the initial 18.

Hull FC squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Jordan Abdull, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Jez Litten, Mickey Paea, Jordan Lane, Jack Downs, Masi Matongo, Liam Harris.

Hull KR squad: Adam Quinlan, Nick Scruton, Maurice Blair, Ben Kavanagh, Lee Jewitt, James Donaldson, Chris Clarkson, Tommy Lee, Robbie Mulhern, Liam Salter, Chris Atkin, Joe Wardill, Will Oakes, Will Dagger, Jordan Walne, Joe Cator, Danny Tickle