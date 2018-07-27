Hull FC 16-20 Hull KR: Robins claim dramatic Super League derby victory

Craig Hall scored twice on his second debut as Hull FC suffered a rare derby defeat to Hull KR, losing 20-16 at the KCOM Stadium.

After seven successive wins over their city rivals, it went wrong early on for the Black and Whites in the Betfred Super League clash as Rovers surged 16-0 ahead by half-time thanks to on-loan Leigh man Hall's double and a further try from Danny Tickle.

Hull hauled themselves level, powered by tries from Jordan Abdull, Josh Griffin and Mark Minichiello, but a penalty from Tickle on the hour nudged the visitors ahead once more.

Hull's Marc Sneyd hit the post from a penalty as he looked to bring the sides level again, before at the other end Tickle proved more accurate, adding another two points with four minutes remaining.

