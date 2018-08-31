Leeds v Hull KR: Danny McGuire focused ahead of Headingley return

Danny McGuire will make his first return to Headingley as a Hull KR player on Saturday

Danny McGuire is determined to keep his emotions in check as Hull KR aim to deliver a first Super 8s Qualifiers defeat on his former side Leeds Rhinos.

The ex-England international half-back, who finished a 20-year association with his home-town club with victory in the 2017 Grand Final, will return to Headingley for the first time as a Hull KR player on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Hull KR are aiming for a second successive away win following their triumph against Toronto Wolfpack in Canada, while the Rhinos are facing Super League opposition for the first time.

"I'm not really sure how I'm going to feel until I get onto the pitch and the ground," McGuire said. "But, at the end of the day, it's just about going there and doing my job. That's all I'm focused on really.

"It will be nice to go back and see some friends and familiar faces but, once you cross that white line, it's all about doing my job for my mates and my team."

Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR's form so far in Super 8s Leeds beat Toulouse 48-22 beat London Broncos 48-32 Hull KR lost to Salford Red Devils 28-10 beat Toronto Wolfpack 28-22

McGuire won seven Grand Finals, two Challenge Cup finals, three World Club Challenge trophies and three League Leaders Shield titles during a glittering career with the Rhinos, while he helped Rovers return to the Super League at the first time of asking last term.

"My little lad's converted now," McGuire said.

"He's Rovers mad, he'll probably have his kit on now getting prepared for the game, watching YouTube videos of the Red, Red Robin.

"I've got quite a few family going across and they'll all be cheering for Rovers as well which is a bit weird, but it's family first isn't?

"My uncles and cousins might have a different view but I'd be devastated if my mum and dad weren't cheering for me.

"I'm a Leeds lad and I will always have that in my blood - I'm a big Leeds United fan as well - and that will never disappear, but I've loved every second of my journey here so far."

The 35-year-old will go up against his fellow former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield, who returned to Leeds as director of rugby following the sacking of Brian McDermott in July.

McGuire and Kevin Sinfield enjoyed great success together at Leeds Rhinos

Leeds endured a torrid spell of eight successive defeats and a draw earlier this season and while admitting his surprise at Sinfield taking the role, McGuire is convinced he will change their fortunes with time.

"He never wanted to be coach but I think, once that opportunity came up, he felt like he couldn't turn it down," he said.

I think he'll do a fantastic job. It's probably going to take a little bit of time so it probably needs a bit of patience from the fans. Danny McGuire on Kevin Sinfield

"It's a big job. Mac did a great job in his time at the club but a few things needed changing. I think he'll do a fantastic job. It's probably going to take a little bit of time so it probably needs a bit of patience from the fans.

"Kev was methodical in everything he did as a player and I'm sure he'll be the same as a coach. There's no reason why he won't be successful."

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Carl Ablett, Luke Briscoe, Tom Briscoe, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Ashton Golding, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Jimmy Keinhorst, Joel Moon, Anthony Mullally, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Nathaniel Peteru, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe, Jordan Thompson, Stevie Ward, Jack Walker

Hull KR 19-man squad: Chris Atkin, Maurice Blair, Justin Carney, Chris Clarkson, Ben Crooks, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Ben Kavanagh, Tommy Lee, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Adam Quinlan, Liam Salter, Nick Scruton, Danny Tickle, Joel Tomkins, Junior Vaivai

