Adam Milner and Sam Tomkins named in England elite performance squad

Adam Milner is the one new face in England's elite squad

Castleford's uncapped loose forward Adam Milner has been named in England coach Wayne Bennett's latest elite performance squad.

Milner is the only new face included in the 25-strong squad of Super League-based players, where there are recalls for Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins and Warrington prop Mike Cooper.

The squad has been announced ahead of England's international against France on October 17 and the three-Test series against New Zealand.

Tomkins has not played for England since the 2014 Four Nations while Cooper's last Test appearance was in 2016.

Sam Tomkins could make his first England appearance since 2014

The squad includes St Helens prop Luke Thompson, who was 18th man for the June Test against the Kiwis in Denver, and Wakefield's promising winger Tom Johnstone.

However, there is no place for Warrington winger Josh Charnley, who has also been ignored for the England Knights squad.

England were 36-18 winners over New Zealand in Denver last month

"Myself and staff have been monitoring players every week throughout the season so far," said Bennett.

"The 14 Super League players that travelled over for the Denver Test have been selected, including Jake Connor and Luke Thompson who were promoted from the England Knights performance squad and proved their commitment and value to the squad.

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves Live on

"It was a very positive and productive camp which resulted in a great performance against the Kiwis and I'm pleased with the progress we've made so far this year.

"We're welcoming two recalls to the squad and one new addition and the door will remain open for the remainder of the season as we head towards the International Test Series against New Zealand later this year."

Ash Handley has been named in the England Knights squad

Meanwhile, Castleford forward Oliver Holmes is one of 10 additions to Paul Anderson's 31-man squad, which will prepare for an end-of-season tour of Papua New Guinea.

The other new faces are Leeds duo Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki, Wakefield pair Max Jowitt and James Batchelor, Matty Lees (St Helens), Joe Greenwood (Wigan), Harvey Livett (Warrington), Brad Fash (Hull) and Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR).

England elite performance squad: Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken, Adam Milner (all Castleford), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield), Jake Connor, Scott Taylor (both Hull FC), Ryan Hall, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins (both Leeds), Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley (all St Helens), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield), Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Stefan Ratchford (all Warrington), John Bateman, Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Tomkins, George Williams (all Wigan).

England Knights performance squad: Greg Minikin, Jake Trueman, Oliver Holmes (all Castleford), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield), Brad Fash, Dean Hadley, Masimbaashe Matongo, Jamie Shaul (all Hull FC), Chris Atkin, Robbie Mulhern (both Hull KR), Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzski, Liam Sutcliffe, Jack Walker (all Leeds), James Cunningham (London Broncos), Niall Evalds (Salford), Tom Davies, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton (all Wigan), Matt Lees, Danny Richardson (both St Helens), James Batchelor, Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne (all Wakefield), Jack Hughes, Harvey Livett (both Warrington), Tom Gilmore, Danny Walker, Matt Whitley (all Widnes).