Alex Walmsley not yet ready for St Helens return, says Justin Holbrook

Alex Walmsley must wait for further scan results in a few weeks

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook says his players are still hurting from their shock Challenge Cup exit as they prepare for the start of the Super 8s, and admits he may not get England prop Alex Walmsley back in time to play in them.

Walmsley has been sidelined since March after suffering a fractured neck in a game at Warrington and, after recently resuming light training, hoped to be back for Saints' march for Old Trafford.

However, the former Batley front rower has been told the injury needs more time to heal before he can be given the go-ahead to restart full contact.

"Alex got his scan last week and, whilst he is progressing well, they want to see some more bone healing before he can fully return," Holbrook said.

"He will be back for another scan in a few weeks. We were hoping to get great news on that and get him on the field early but we will have to see in a few week's time.

"He is going great in training but it is in the hands of the specialist as it should be. The main thing is that as soon as he is well he will return. If it is this year it is a bonus. We always thought it would be but now we will find out in a few weeks."

St Helens have only the League Leaders Shield and Grand Final to aim for after suffering a 35-16 defeat by Catalans Dragons in Sunday's Cup semi-finals.

After finishing 10 points clear of Wigan at the end of the regular season, Saints could clinch top spot with two wins from their seven Super 8s fixtures, starting with the visit of in-form Huddersfield to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.

Catalans Dragons stunned St Helens in Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final

"It still hurts," Holbrook said of the cup defeat. "It is disappointing to think we were miles apart from where we should have been.

"The players are doing it tough, as they should, and I do want them to feel that way at the moment. I don't want it to be brushed aside.

"The only positive is we can get back on it this Friday. It is a good thing we get to play again but it is the only positive I can think of.

"Huddersfield have to win out to realistically reach the four. We have drawn them first up so that is tough and makes it harder. We have to get to back to playing how we have all year. We have to dust ourselves off, get back on the field and come away with a win."