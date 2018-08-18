Sam Moa signs two-year extension with Catalans Dragons

Sam Moa has added two more years to his Dragons contract

Sam Moa has signed a new two-year contract with the Catalans Dragons.

The Tonga international prop has just passed the 50-game mark for the Perpignan-based side and is now committed to the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors Live on

Moa, 32, also previously played in Super League for Hull FC and had spells in the NRL with the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters.

Ahead of Saturday's Super 8s clash with Wigan, he said: "I'm very proud to wear the Catalans Dragons jersey and represent my family, this club and our supporters.

"Last year was without doubt the hardest in my career you don't realise the character inside you until you go through these hard times. Now we are coming through the other side.

"We still have a long way to go as a team and club but I believe we have the team and staff to build something special and I want to be part of it.

"My family have settled in well here in Perpignan and we are happy to call this home for the next two seasons."