Catalans v Wigan: Warriors expecting full-strength Dragons

Warriors head coach Shaun Wane is expecting a strong Dragons side

Dragons coach Steve McNamara brings back all the players he rested for last week's trip to Warrington, while Wigan boss Shaun Wane does not expect Wembley to be a distraction for the home side.

Catalans will face Wolves in the Challenge Cup final in a week's time, but Wane says he's expecting McNamara to field his best side on Saturday.

"They've got a big game next week so you'd expect a strong side looking to get some game time," Wane said.

Warriors' George Williams echoed the words of his coach ahead of the clash in France.

"We are preparing for the best of Catalans," said Williams. "They will want the players who are playing in the final (Challenge Cup) physically fit and ready rather than a three-week gap between a game and the final."

Wigan have won their last eight meetings with Catalans, including the last three at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

McNamara brings back Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Julian Bousquet, Lewis Tierney, Michael McIlorum, Benjamin Jullien, Tony Gigot, Josh Drinkwater and Kenny Edwards after leaving them out at Warrington and this week rests Remi Casty, Ben Garcia, Mickael Simon and David Mead ahead of next Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

Wane has added outside back Craig Mullen to the team that beat Castleford. Prop Oliver Partington keeps his spot after making his debut last week and fellow front rower Samy Kibula is also in contention.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Lucas Albert, Louis Anderson, Jason Baitieri, Lambert Belmas, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Josh Drinkwater, Kenny Edwards, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Antoni Maria, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa, Iain Thornley, Lewis Tierney, Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Samy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Craig Mullen, Romain Navarrete, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.