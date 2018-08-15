Shaun Wane believes Adrian Lam and Shaun Edwards are smart choices to replace him at Wigan

0:58 Shaun Wane believes Wigan Warriors have chosen wisely in appointing Adrian Lam and Shaun Edwards to succeed him as head coach Shaun Wane believes Wigan Warriors have chosen wisely in appointing Adrian Lam and Shaun Edwards to succeed him as head coach

Outgoing Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane believes the club were wise to turn to former players Adrian Lam and Shaun Edwards when devising a succession plan for his departure.

Wane will leave Wigan at the end of the season to take up a role with Scottish Rugby as a high-performance coach.

He will be succeeded by former Wigan player Adrian Lam, who will serve as interim coach next season, before returning to Australia.

Edwards, 51, will become head coach of his hometown club Wigan in 2020 once he has completed his commitments with the Welsh Rugby Union.

Wigan have turned to Shaun Edwards and Adrian Lam to replace Shaun Wane

Wane believes the pair's past experience as Wigan players should enable both to fit in quickly at the DW Stadium.

"It means a lot," Wane told Sky Sports News. "It is not everything because Mike Maguire came and he did a great job - he is Australian.

Edwards: Wigan a risk worth taking

"But it obviously means more to me coming from Wigan, having them win and walking out in a Grand Final, it means more to the people that are local.

"That is what Shaun Edwards brings. Adrian Lam has coached our young kids and he has played here as well so they understand what the ethos of the club is.

LISTEN: Golden Point - Edwards & Lam

"They were both smart players, both halves when they played so they will bring something.

"I have coached with Lam before and he is smart - he is a smart guy. I am very, very pleased for him that he got another chance to come back and coach the first grade.

"He will do a good job."