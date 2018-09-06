Olly Ashall-Bott signs two-year Widnes Vikings contract extension

Olly Ashall-Bott has committed his future to Widnes Vikings

Widnes full-back Olly Ashall-Bott has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his first season in professional rugby, scoring twice in seven appearances after making his Super League debut against Castleford earlier in the season.

His progress halted when he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Salford in August, but his promise has been rewarded with a new two-year deal to continue his association with the club he has been with throughout his career.

1:34 Salford 32-6 Widnes - highlights Salford 32-6 Widnes - highlights

"It was a no-brainer for me," he told the club's official website. "I've had a couple of other clubs get in touch, but as soon as the offer was on the table from Widnes, I was always going to sign.

"It has been a mixed year for me, but I was able to get a few games together and show everyone what I can do until my injury at Salford.

"People have talked about their worry in the past about my injury record, but I've come back stronger after every one of them, and I plan to do the same with this, too.

"The aim for me now is to get back to full fitness, get into that team every week and give my best for the club I've supported all my life."