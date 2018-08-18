Salford 32-6 Widnes: Red Devils boost Super League survival hopes in Qualifiers

Junior Sa'u scored twice as Salford saw off Widnes at home in the Qualifiers

Salford boosted their Super League survival hopes with a second successive win in the Super 8 Qualifiers over Widnes at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Red Devils' half-backs Robert Lui and Jackson Hastings were once again in commanding form with one or the other involved in Salford's five tries in the 32-6 success.

Junior Sa'u scored two tries for Ian Watson's men while Ed Chamberlain had a perfect day with the boot, kicking six goals from as many attempts against his former club.

Niall Evalds was among the Salford try scorers in their comfortable victory over Widnes

For Widnes, who have now lost their last 15 games, staying in the top flight will prove an extremely tough task on this evidence.

Only three minutes had elapsed when the visitors took the lead through winger Charly Runciman, who took the pass from Chris Houston after a high kick to the corner by Liam Finn sparked panic in the home defence. Krisnan Inu added the conversion.

Krisnan Inu converted Widnes' only try by Charly Runciman but the visitors were thoroughly outplayed

Salford, who beat the Vikings 26-12 in the Super League on this ground in June, were level in the 17th minute. Hastings linked with his half-back partner Lui to get Sa'u over and Chamberlain added the conversion.

Moments later, Hastings' superb pass opened up the Widnes defence for Sa'u to score his second try in almost the same spot as his first. Chamberlain again kicked the goal.

Salford continued to control the game but they were reduced to 12 men just before half-time when Joey Lussick was sin-binned on his home debut for an illegal tackle.

Robert Lui was one of three second half try scorers for the Red Devils

Despite being a man down, Salford scored their third try five minutes after the restart with Lui barging his way under the posts from close range. Chamberlain added the goal and also a 52nd minute penalty to give his side a 20-6 lead.

Lui then turned provider for Salford on the hour as his powerful break was supported by Niall Evalds, who raced clear for a try which Chamberlain again goaled.

Hastings was again to the fore when his inside pass found Lussick, who in turn passed to Mark Flanagan to touch down with eight minutes remaining. Chamberlain kicked his sixth goal of the day to complete the scoring.