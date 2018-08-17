Salford v Widnes: Differing moods in respective camps as Qualifers begins to heat up

Chris Dean says Widnes need to be positive

It's a case of differing moods in camp as Salford host Widnes in the second round of the Super 8s Qualifiers, live on Sky Sports Arena from 3pm.

The Vikings slumped to a shock defeat to the Broncos in their first outing of the Qualifiers, which has added pressure to their campaign for Super League survival.

However Chris Dean does not see the point in dwelling on the loss, and says the Vikings must regather ahead of the important clash with Salford.

"It's easy for us to sit here and be negative all week but we can't do that," said Dean. "We've got to be positive and get back on the horse. Training has been good, so preparation is going well."

Dean says there is no time to catch their breath as they now face a Salford side who beat Hull KR in their opening shift in the Qualifier.

"It's a tough game, as they all are now. We've got to turn up every week and get the result that we need."

In the Salford camp, Tyrone McCarthy says his team-mates are happy to have claimed a win over the Robins, which he says has energised the camp.

"It was a huge result for us to start these Qualifiers," said McCarthy. "Obviously, we came to Hull KR a few weeks ago and got a number put on us so it was good to come and put things right.

"Wins are vital in this competition and it's just about us securing our place in the Betfred Super League next season.

"I think after our last game against Leeds it's just about building confidence and I think there's a great energy around the club at the minute with the new boys coming in."

Widnes are without prop Charlie Gubb, who picked up a knee injury on his debut in the defeat to London, but welcome back hooker Lloyd White for the crucial visit to Salford.

Salford Red Devils: Jake Bibby, Greg Burke, Ed Chamberlain, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, Jackson Hastings, Josh Jones, Craig Kopczak, Ryan Lannon, Rob Lui, Joey Lussick, Lee Mossop, Daniel Murray, Ben Nakubuwai, Derrell Olpherts, Junior Sa'u, Lama Tasi, Kris Welham, Josh Wood.

Widnes Vikings 19-man squad: Patrick Ah Van, Olly Ashall-Bott, Jay Chapelhow, Danny Craven, Chris Dean, Gil Dudson, Liam Finn, Alex Gerrard, Harrison Hansen, Weller Hauraki, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston, Krisnan Inu, MacGraff Leuluai, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Lloyd White, Matt Whitley.