Warrington v Catalans: Dragons reaping the rewards after lifestyle changes

Steve McNamara says the Dragons have 'implemented changes in their lifestyle'

Former England coach Steve McNamara says the Catalans Dragons' resurgence is a result of major lifestyle changes implemented by his players.

The French club escaped relegation from Super League last year by the skin of their teeth and McNamara blamed their slow start to their 2018 campaign on the World Cup, which featured 15 members of his squad.

But the former Bradford boss, who returned from a three-year stint in the NRL to succeed Laurent Frayssinous as Catalans boss just over 12 months ago, says the problems were more deep-rooted.

"We needed to implement change right from when I took over and that process takes a while," McNamara said.

"The World Cup hindered a fair bit of that - it was difficult for us to come together as a team. We had to push through that period but hopefully it's made us a little bit stronger and it's starting bear fruit."

The Catalans were bottom of the table at the end of April after winning just two of their 11 matches but have lost only two of their last nine to climb to seventh with three games left of the regular season, starting at Warrington on Thursday night on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.

Josh Drinkwater has helped the Dragons kick on in the latter stages of the season

The return of full-back Tony Gigot from a doping ban a month into the season helped stop the rot while the mid-season signings of half-back Josh Drinkwater and back row forward Kenny Edwards have enabled the Dragons to kick on.

But McNamara says the biggest factor has been a decision by the whole squad to adopt a more professional approach.

He said: "I did promise the owner when I came to the club that we would be strict and we would be disciplined but that we would enjoy what we were doing at the same time. It's really important to get that balance right.

"Everyone talks about it being a fantastic place to live - and it is - but it's about work. The players needed to implement some changes to their lifestyles and they've done that.

Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons Live on

"You know what it's like in England with long summer nights, it's easy to have a glass of wine and eat a bit more food that you should.

"So it's just the discipline of being a professional sportsman and understanding the requirements to be the very best you can be.

"We're not there yet but obviously we're heading in the right direction."

McNamara has named an unchanged squad for Thursday's clash, with former Warrington forward Louis Anderson hoping for a recall after sitting out the win at Wakefield.

Warrington have second rower Harvey Livett back from a two-match injury absence in place of Dom Crosby while centre or second rower Ben Pomeroy is also fit again and in contention.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Ben Westwood.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Louis Anderson, Jason Baitieri, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Rémi Casty, Josh Drinkwater, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Michael McIlorum, David Mead, Sam Moa, Mika Simon, Lewis Tierney, Brayden Wiliame, Fouad Yaha.