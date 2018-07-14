Widnes 24-26 Hull KR: Danny McGuire inspires visitors to Super League win

Danny McGuire was the inspiration as Hull KR made it three wins on the bounce

Veteran half-back Danny McGuire pulled the strings as Hull KR kept their slim hopes of making the top eight alive with a 26-24 victory over rock-bottom Widnes.

The history books are getting rewritten on a weekly basis at the Halton Stadium as Widnes slipped to a 14th consecutive Super League defeat, while Rovers made it seven points from eight and three wins on the bounce.

Francis Cummins' side pushed Rovers all the way with youngster Owen Buckley scoring a double to top off a spirited second-half fightback, however it was the evergreen McGuire's experience, game management and organisation that got them over the line.

Widnes dragged themselves back into the contest after a feeble first period and should have kicked on after drawing level at 14-14 following tries from rookie full-back Olly Ashall-Bott and half-back Danny Craven.

But Rovers hit the afterburners and Adam Quinlan restored order with a super solo score and then Liam Salter crashed over for the game-winning try, despite two well-taken efforts from Buckley.

The Vikings failed to impress in a first half that was dominated by the Robins and the powers of inspirational leaders McGuire and Shaun Lunt.

After taking an early 2-0 lead through Krisnan Inu's penalty, the Vikings had a golden opportunity to take control after former Widnes second-rower Danny Tickle was sent to the sin bin for a late shot.

But ex-Widnes academy product Chris Atkin levelled things up with a penalty and then KR jumped into gear as McGuire created an opening for James Donaldson to burst over as the visitors caught Widnes on the last tackle.

The Vikings thought they had scored immediately after that effort as Chris Houston powered through but Rovers hooker Lunt pulled off a try-saving tackle to deny the Australian.

At 8-2 Widnes were far from out of it at the break but they were also never truly in it as they lacked the energy and guile to work Rovers over.

Things went from bad to worse after the restart as four minutes in Tickle turned the tables on his old club by crashing over after a disguised pass from Atkin.

Tickle added the conversion from in front but Rovers soon found themselves pegged back as Ashall-Bott sprinted in from 30 metres, rounding Quinlan to touch down.

The try encouraged the Vikings and they raised their game and were soon rewarded with another four-pointer from Craven.

However, that confidence was short-lived as on the next set Quinlan struck, finishing off a sweeping move involving McGuire and Lunt.

Widnes got one back from Buckley as he impressively caught Craven's kick to the corner to put them within two points at 18-20.

Inu had a kick to draw level but the Kiwi pulled his shot wide before Salter gave Rovers breathing space 12 minutes from time as Widnes succumbed to the heat.

There was still time for another converted try for the Vikings as Buckley crossed in the final minute but it was in vain as Charly Runciman came up with an error after the restart which extinguished any hope of getting a result.