Wigan v St Helens: Saints have chance to put one hand on League Leaders' Shield

Luke Thompson is expecting a big derby clash with the Warriors on Thursday

St Helens can put one hand on the League Leaders' Shield with a derby victory over second-placed Wigan at the DW Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.

Justin Holbrook's men have demonstrated remarkable consistency to lead from the front all year, and have the chance to pull 10 points clear with one round left of the regular Super League season.

The pacesetters need only three more points to clinch a semi-final berth, and although they will still have to collect a few more in the Super 8s to secure a first top-table finish for four years, they are showing no sign of easing off as they head towards the home straight.

"Obviously there is a bit of a gap now but we don't really take too much notice of that," said forward Luke Thompson, whose impressive form this year has played a big role in St Helens' double-chasing bid.

"We've two tough games coming up and they are what you want to play in, now we're coming to the business end of the year.

"We've been pretty consistent so far this year and I think if we keep on doing what we've been doing we shouldn't go far wrong.

"Obviously a lot can happen but we'll keep working hard. It's hard work and what you do off the field helps you keep delivering on those standards."

4:13 Highlights of St Helens' 21-18 victory over Wigan on Good Friday earlier in the season Highlights of St Helens' 21-18 victory over Wigan on Good Friday earlier in the season

Thompson, who has started all 23 of his side's league and cup matches this year, has more reason than most to look forward to Thursday's derby, having grown up in Wigan and attended a local school as the only St Helens fan.

"All my family is from St Helens but I grew up in Wigan and went to a Wigan school," Thompson said. "I always followed St Helens so there was always a bit of banter, obviously most of them were Wiganers but it was all good fun.

"I had Joe Burgess in my class and Oliver Gildart was in the year below but I played with him for the school rugby team."

Thompson says his side are preparing for a difficult test from the Warriors at the DW.

"It doesn't matter what team Wigan put out, especially in a derby," he said. "They've got a great team across the board and in the derby I think everyone always rises to the occasion."

Wigan are set to give a debut to centre Chris Hankinson following his arrival from Swinton, while second rower Joe Greenwood returns from injury to face his old club. Centre Dan Sarginson replaces the injured Gildart and back row forward John Bateman takes over from Sean O'Loughlin after missing the defeat at Huddersfield through injury.

Wigan's John Bateman comes in for Sean O'Loughlin

Holbrook is forced to make one change to the Saints side that beat Hull last time out, with forward Matty Lees replacing injured second rower Zeb Ta'ai. Ryan Morgan and Jack Ashworth make up his 19-man squad.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Ben Flower, Chris Hankinson, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Willie Isa, Sammy Kibula, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarette, Liam Paisley, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, Josh Woods.

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Adam Swift, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.