Australia v New Zealand: Sky Live Rugby Championship preview

1:47 Can the Wallabies topple the double world champions in Sydney in 2018? Can the Wallabies topple the double world champions in Sydney in 2018?

Australia and New Zealand get the 2018 Rugby Championship started in Sydney on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 10.20am.

Steve Hansen's men have won the competition for the last two years and are, of course, reigning double world champions.

But Michael Cheika's charges have shown signs of improvement over the last two years, as well as glimpses of absolute brilliance.

Here are five talking points ahead of Saturday's enticing clash...

Australia vs New Zealand Live on

Third time lucky?

The 2016 and 2017 Rugby Championships also saw Australia host New Zealand in Sydney on opening day, and they were soundly beaten on both occasions.

Can they make it a different story in 2018? If they are to, they will need to start far better than the last two years where abysmally poor first-half displays have seen the All Blacks race out to huge leads.

New Zealand started their 2016 Rugby Championship in style with a comprehensive 42-8 victory over Australia New Zealand started their 2016 Rugby Championship in style with a comprehensive 42-8 victory over Australia

In 2016, New Zealand romped to a 32-3 half-time lead before winning 42-8, and in 2017, the All Blacks raced out to a 54-6 lead, again in Sydney, before eventually winning 54-34.

Cheika's men need to stay in the game for as long as they can and get up to speed with the pace of things far quicker than they have done in recent years.

Despite a second half fightback by the hosts, New Zealand ran in eight tries in Sydney in 2017 Despite a second half fightback by the hosts, New Zealand ran in eight tries in Sydney in 2017

The last time they played New Zealand at home, they beat them 23-18 in Brisbane in Bledisloe Cup match three in October 2017. But, the All Blacks already had the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup safely tucked away before that clash.

The Wallabies will need intensity, no shortage of skill, a resolute defence and, critically, a decent start...

1:25 Michael Cheika and Steve Hansen preview Saturday's encounter Michael Cheika and Steve Hansen preview Saturday's encounter

Bench Impact

Another aspect which jumps out ahead of this one, is the role the respective replacements could play.

Taniela Tupou is likely to prove a threat off the bench

The Wallabies have hooker Tolu Latu and tighthead Taniela Tupou on their bench, both of whom proved impactful from that position in the summer Test series with Ireland, but when comparing the benches on a whole, the New Zealand one is exceptionally strong.

The likes of Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown would almost certainly be starters for any other nation. They could have a massive say come the latter stages.

TJ Perenara (left) and Damian McKenzie (right) are among the New Zealand replacements available to call upon

On the Australia side, Pete Samu - particularly with his knowledge banked from the Crusaders - and the returning Matt Toomua are two key players who could come on and change things.

Matt Toomua is back in the Wallabies set-up. Will he have an influence on proceedings?

Breakdown Battle

As is so often the case when playing against Australia, the breakdown is an area of massive importance and one which is likely to have a huge say on the victor.

David Pocock will look to dominate the breakdown again as he so often does

The Wallabies' dual threat of David Pocock and Michael Hooper is as potent a combination as there is in world rugby.

The All Blacks haven't had to worry about Pocock since 2016, and the backrow's return to the sport in June against Ireland illustrated his sensational ability.

0:26 Michael Hooper has vowed to come out 'all guns blazing' in Sydney Michael Hooper has vowed to come out 'all guns blazing' in Sydney

New Zealand have dealt with the Brumbies man fairly brutally - naturally - before and the likelihood is they will do so again. But will that allow the likes of Hooper, along with Samu and Latu off the bench room to prosper and thrive?

Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane and the rest are sure to be clearing out anything that moves. The breakdown battle should be fascinating.

The likes of second row pair Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick will be tasked with minimising Pocock, Hooper et al

All change in the Centres...

Another facet of this game which comes immediately into focus is the respective selections at centre by both coaches.

With the likes of Sonny Bill Williams injured for New Zealand, and both Tevita Kuridrani and Samu Kerevi out injured for Australia, both sides contain relatively untested centre partnerships.

On the Australia side, utility back Reece Hodge makes his first ever start in the 13 shirt for the Wallabies, having previously featured at inside-centre for five Tests in 2016.

Reece Hodge makes his first start in the Wallabies 13 shirt due to injuries

As such, Hodge features in a Wallabies centre pairing with Kurtley Beale for the first time ever.

For New Zealand, 23-year-old Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue starts for just the second time in what will be his Rugby Championship debut, having first tasted Test rugby against France in June.

Jack Goodhue will make his Rugby Championship debut on Saturday

Which midfield will click and gel the better? The 13 channel is often described as the most difficult area to defend. Hodge and Goodhue will have to be switched on or they will be punished.

Team News

Elsewhere, Wallabies loosehead prop Scott Sio has failed a fitness test and is not involved, Leicester Tigers hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau is recalled to start, while Melbourne Rebels utility back Jack Maddocks is in line to make his Test debut from the bench.

On the New Zealand side, the Crusaders' in-form out-half Richie Mu'onga fails to make the squad of 23, while lock Sam Whitelock will make his 100th All Black appearance.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia; 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock.

Replacements: 16 Tolu Latu, 17 Allan Alaalatoa, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Jack Maddocks.

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Liam Squire, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (c).

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

Voting closes at midnight on Friday for you to select your all-time Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship XV from players picked by Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Lynagh, Thinus Delport and Marcelo Bosch. Have your say HERE!