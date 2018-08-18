All-time Rugby Championship and Tri-Nations XV, as selected by the Sky Sports fans

Richie McCaw and Dan Carter both made the all-time XV

Earlier this week we asked Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Lynagh, Thinus Delport and Marcelo Bosch to pick their nations' best XV from the Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship era.

We then gave fans all four teams and asked them to pick their favourite player in each position, with 116,000 votes cast.

There were some runaway selections, such as Dan Carter who earned 95.1 per cent of the votes for top fly-half, and Jonah Lomu who was picked by 80 per cent of people on the left wing, while some were a bit closer, such as Os du Randt who had 44.2 per cent of votes and Tony Woodcock close behind on 38.2 per cent.

There are some real legends of the game included; George Gregan partnering Carter in the half-backs and Bakkies Botha combining with his old friend Victor Matfield in the second row. In fact, the Springboks provide all of the front five, which means John Eales and Brodie Retallick miss out.

The Sky Sports fans' all-time XV: 15 Christian Cullen, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Conrad Smith, 12 Ma'a Nonu, 11 Jonah Lomu, 10 Dan Carter, 9 George Gregan, 1 Os du Randt, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 3 John Smit, 4 Bakkies Botha, 5 Victor Matfield, 6 David Pocock, 7 Richie McCaw, 8 Zinzan Brooke.

Sean Fitzpatrick's New Zealand team

Michael Lynagh's Australia team

Thinus Delport's South Africa team

Marcelo Bosch's Argentina team