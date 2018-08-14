Thinus Delport picks his best Springbok XV from the Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship era

Victor Matfield, Francois Steyn and Bakkies Botha all make it into Delport's team

The Boks are yet to win the Rugby Championship since its inception in 2012, but claimed three Tri-Nations titles in 1998, 2004 and 2009.

They've had some of the best players in the competition, including Joost van der Westhuizen, Os du Randt and Bryan Habana, but one of those players has failed to make Delport's all-time Championship XV.

While Du Randt and Habana are inclu

ded, Van der Westhuizen misses out in favour of Fourie du Preez, who partners Morne Steyn in the half-backs.

John Smit is moved to prop to accommodate Bismarck du Plessis

Delport has picked John Smit at tighthead prop, where the 2007 World Cup winner played against the Lions in 2009, and slotted Bismarck du Plessis in at hooker.

Percy Montgomery, who was an integral part of that 2007 World Cup, does not make the team; Andre Joubert - the 'Rolls Royce of full-backs' - included in the No 15 jersey.

🇿🇦 Good news for @Springboks fans - Eben Etzebeth is back! https://t.co/khoXm6ECru



Remember when he burst on the scene as a 20-year-old in the 2012 Super Rugby season? Not many people smash through Bismarck du Plessis... 💥 https://t.co/yHpUiC0vE1 — Sky Sports Rugby (@SkySportsRugby) August 14, 2018

Schalk Burger, Andre Venter and Duane Vermeulen form a formidable back row, with legendary second row pairing Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha both making it in.

Francois Steyn, who came to the rescue of the Boks as a 20-year-old in 2007 when Jean de Villiers was ruled out through injury, joins Jaque Fourie in the midfield, and JP Pietersen completes the back three with Habana and Joubert.

South Africa vs Argentina Live on

Thinus Delport's South Africa XV: 15 André Joubert, 14 JP Pietersen, 13 Jaque Fourie, 12 Francois Steyn, 11 Bryan Habana, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Fourie du Preez, 1 Os du Randt, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 3 John Smit, 4 Bakkies Botha, 5 Victor Matfield, 6 Schalk Burger, 7 André Venter, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

What do you make of Thinus Delport's XV? Who would you have included? Tweet us @SkySportsRugby with your selections.