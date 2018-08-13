Marcelo Bosch picks his best Argentina XV from 1996 to present

Felipe Contepomi and Juan Martín Hernández are both included

The Rugby Championship starts this weekend, live on Sky Sports, and throughout the week our analysts will be sharing their favourite XVs from their respective nations.

First up, Marcelo Bosch looks an Argentina XV that's formed of the most influential players since the inception of the Tri-Nations in 1996. Argentina only joined the southern hemisphere competition in 2012 when it became the Rugby Championship, but as we are allowing our other pundits to pick their teams starting from the Tri-Nations era, it was only fair to offer Bosch the same time frame.

As you would expect from an Argentina side, the front row is formed of a grizzly, hard-nosed trio - including the Pumas' new coach Mario Ledesma - while the half-back pairing is current World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot and the man they called 'El Magico', Juan Martin Hernandez.

There are some flyers on the wing in Jose Nunez Piossek and Juan Imhoff, and they play outside the Conteponi brothers who occupy the midfield.

Another legend of the Argentine game, Juan Fernandez Lobbe, joins Juan Manuel Leguizamon and Pablo Matera in the back row.

Marcelo Bosch's Argentina XV: 15 Ignacio Corleto, 14 Jose Nunez Piossek, 13 Manuel Contepomi, 12 Felipe Contepomi, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Juan Martin Hernandez, 9 Agustin Pichot, 1 Rodrigo Roncero, 2 Mario Ledesma, 3 Martin Scelzo, 4 Patricio Albacete, 5 Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Fernandez Lobbe, 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Bosch joins us in studio this weekend along with Schalk Burger as we bring you the action from the opening round of the Rugby Championship, first with Australia v New Zealand, then the Boks hosting the Pumas at Kings Park in Durban.

Durban was the venue where Argentina won their first-ever game against South Africa, a 37-25 success in August 2015 - can they match that result on Saturday?

