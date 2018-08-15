Michael Lynagh's best Australia XV from the Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship

Australia scrum-half George Gregan enjoyed an illustrious international career

Australia have won the Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship four times with a host of world-class players contributing to their success.

Michael Lynagh has selected what he believes is the best Wallabies XV from the competitions and the Sky Sports analyst had a tough time narrowing down his team.

In the front row, Lynagh opted to go with Sekope Kepu at loosehead prop, despite the Waratahs man predominantly featuring at tighthead now. The 32-year-old starred in Australia's 2011 Tri-Nations triumph and his form at loosehead during that tournament earned his selection in the number one shirt.

Former skipper Stephen Moore and Argentinian prop Patricio Noriega get the nod in the frontrow, while outstanding backrow forward David Pocock's brilliance at the breakdown earns him a spot in the team.

Former Australia captain George Smith, who is still playing at the age of 37 after joining Bristol Bears as injury cover, is picked on the openside. Smith played in 111 Tests and the flanker won two Wallabies players' player awards.

Lynagh's shortlist included current captain Michael Hooper, lock James Horwill and backrow Rocky Elsom - some of the forwards to miss out.

Lote Tuqiri features in Michael Lynagh's XV

Stephen Larkham, who is the current attack coach, is Lynagh's choice as fly-half for his exceptional contribution for the Wallabies.

Legendary scrum-half George Gregan, who played 139 Tests for Australia, is also selected, while powerful winger Lote Tuqiri forms part of Lynagh's back line.

There are some notable absentees, with current scrum-half Will Genia and playmaker Kurtley Beale a few of the backs narrowly missing the cut for Lynagh's team.

Michael Lynagh's Australia XV: 15. Israel Folau, 14. Lote Tuqiri, 13. Stirling Mortlock, 12. Tim Horan, 11. Joe Roff, 10. Stephen Larkham, 9. George Gregan, 1. Sekope Kepu, 2. Stephen Moore, 3. Patricio Noriega, 4. Nathan Sharpe, 5. John Eales, 6. David Pocock, 7. George Smith, 8. Toutai Kefu.

