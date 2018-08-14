The Rugby Championship - Australia's Key Players

Israel Folau will be one of Australia's key players in their challenge for the Rugby Championship

Australia's last Rugby Championship title came in 2015 and the Wallabies will be looking for a strong campaign with only one year until the World Cup. If they are to succeed, which players will be crucial to their chances?

Michael Cheika's side face a huge test in their opener as they host defending champions New Zealand at the ANZ National Stadium in Sydney.

The Wallabies follow this with a trip to Auckland for the return game against the world champions. If Australia can claim a win from their opening two matches it will set them up for a bold title bid.

But which players will need to make a major impact if Australia are to topple the All Blacks and reclaim the Championship?

Israel Folau

As one of the most gifted game-breakers in the global game, Folau is no stranger to hitting the headlines.

However, for much of this year, it was his words and not his actions that propelled him into centre stage with his comments on religion and sexuality taking him from the back to the front pages.

He has since emerged from that media storm and enters this year's Championship in some of the best form of his career.

A central figure in the Waratahs' run to the Super Rugby semi-finals, bagging 11 tries along the way, he was also a stand-out performer in the Wallabies' thrilling series with Ireland back in June - during which he picked up a controversial one-match ban for his 'aerial contact' with Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony.

So often a devastating threat from full-back, it has been suggested that Folau may be deployed at outside centre for the first two Bledisloe Cup matches of the year as the Wallabies battle injuries to key figures Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year and Rugby Australia are understandably keen to retain his services with the World Cup around the corner.

He has once again though, been linked with a return to rugby league as well as a possible switch to Europe or Japan.

As those talks continue, Folau is sure to use the Rugby Championship as another high-profile arena to strengthen his hand in those negotiations - wherever they may lead.

David Pocock

The return of Pocock from his sabbatical is a major boost for Australia and the blindside flanker undoubtedly strengthens their forward pack.

Pocock missed last season's tournament, due to his break from the sport, but he quickly made an impact for the Wallabies after his international comeback during this summer's Test series against Ireland when he scored a try in their opening 18-9 victory in Brisbane.

The back-row forward is renowned for his brilliance at the breakdown and has an ability to steal the ball at any opportunity.

David Pocock's return for Australia is a major boost for their hopes

Few players in world rugby are as talented as Pocock when it comes to winning the ball off opponents and his availability is a significant asset for Cheika heading into such an important year.

Pocock made seven turnovers against Ireland and his record for the national team stands out. With him in the side, Australia have won 63 per cent of their games but without him their win ratio drops to 52 per cent.

It is not only Pocock's ability as a player which is so important to Australia though as his leadership skills have been sorely missed by the team.

His experience is invaluable and he will provide influential support to captain Michael Hooper which will benefit the younger players in their squad.

Peter Samu

Samu has emerged as a formidable talent over the last couple of years as part of the dominant Crusaders set-up, but he is poised to take the next step in his development across the Tasman.

Born in Melbourne, Samu moved from the Australian club rugby scene to New Zealand in 2014, via a spell with St Ives in Cornwall.

Forward Peter Samu has made rapid progress for the Wallabies

His talents soon attracted the attention of the Crusaders where he developed into a world-class back-row forward and picked up a couple of Super Rugby titles along the way.

He caught the eye of Wallabies coach Chieka who set his sights on securing the 26-year-old's services but he faced a couple of significant hurdles.

As he was eligible to play for the All Blacks and under contract, the New Zealand Rugby Union could prevent him from playing for another country.

Samu took another step towards Wallabies honours when he signed a two-year deal with the Brumbies in May and an agreement over his release came soon after which rubber-stamped his move to Canberra next year.

It also enabled him the make his international debut during the series with Ireland and he is expected to remain central to the Wallabies' plans as they build towards the World Cup in Japan.

Samu will continue to learn the Wallabies ways in the shadow of backrow stars Pocock - who will be a team-mate at the Brumbies next season - and Hooper but is sure to be given a chance to impress.

He will also provide a valuable insight into the workings of the All Blacks' pack - many of whom have been his team-mates at the Crusaders.

"He's a bit of a link player, good coverage, works hard and is a great support player," Cheika said.

"I thought he did really well for us in the June series coming off the bench and doing what needed to be done and the more time he spends with us and learns how we play, the better."