New Zealand's Sam Cane says return of David Pocock has put All Blacks on 'high alert'

David Pocock returned from a sabbatical to face Ireland in June

The return of Australia forward David Pocock has put New Zealand on "high alert" ahead of the sides' Rugby Championship opener, according to All Blacks forward Sam Cane.

Blindside flanker Pocock missed last year's tournament while on a sabbatical but quickly found his feet upon his return to international rugby against Ireland in June.

New Zealand have dominated the Wallabies over the last decade and beyond, but the return of Pocock adds an extra challenge for the All Blacks when they face off live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Australia vs New Zealand Live on

"He's always a big threat when he plays," openside flanker Cane said of Pocock.

"The way he continually bounces back and plays at a high level is pretty outstanding. It just creates an awareness - we're on more of a high alert than normal around the breakdown.

5:00 All Blacks completed a 49-14 victory over France in Dunedin to give them a 3-0 series sweep All Blacks completed a 49-14 victory over France in Dunedin to give them a 3-0 series sweep

"In every Test match there's always a big emphasis on the breakdown whether it's their ball or our ball, disrupting their ball or trying to get fast ball. It will be a focus again."

While Pocock is fresh and fit, there are question marks over the health of his partner in crime at the breakdown, captain Michael Hooper.

The Wallabies skipper has been out since June with a hamstring injury, but Cane is not expecting any let up from the opposing back row.

Michael Hooper has been out with a hamstring injury since Australia's June series with Ireland

"He's played so much footy for his age, experience is something he has buckets of despite being only 26," Cane said of Hooper.

"I don't think it will be an issue. He has a big ticker and runs all day."

New Zealand have won the last two Rugby Championships without losing a match, making equally light work of the tournament's other competitors, South Africa and Argentina.

Saturday's meeting in Sydney and the return fixture in Auckland a week later count as the first two instalments of the three-match Bledsoe Cup series.

Sam Cane is expecting a stern test from opposing flankers Pocock and Hooper at the breakdown

The All Blacks have held the trophy since 2003, but their coach Steve Hansen raised eyebrows - including those of his own players - by suggesting Australia are favourites to win back the trophy.

"I'm not sure what Steve was meaning by that," New Zealand full-back Ben Smith said.

"But, um ... he was probably just making awareness about how good this Australian team is. As players we know that and we're excited by this challenge."

Recent form suggests the All Blacks are in good shape to maintain their dominance after a 3-0 series victory over France in June, while Australia was defeated 2-1 by Ireland.