Crusaders v Hurricanes: Super Rugby semi-final Sky Live preview

Will Richie Mu'onga or Beauden Barrett guide their side to the Super Rugby final?

The Crusaders host the Hurricanes on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action, in the first of this year's Super Rugby semi-finals, and history is firmly against the visitors.

The Canes have never beaten the Crusaders at the semi-final or final stage, while the Crusaders have never lost a home semi-final.

The two sides met in the final four in 2003, 2005 and 2008, with the Crusaders winning out on all occasions, while they also met in the 2006 final, where the Crusaders won 19-12 in thick fog.

Will the Hurricanes buck the trend and claim victory in Christchurch on Saturday?

Dangermen

To look at the Crusaders pack, one could almost as easily be looking at an All Black one. Loosehead Joe Moody, hooker Codie Taylor and tighthead Owen Franks have often formed New Zealand's front row.

All Blacks Owen Franks (L), Joe Moody (C) and Codie Taylor (R) make up the Crusaders front row

Skipper Sam Whitelock is a core member of the reigning world champions at lock, fellow second row Scott Barrett is well on his way to becoming an influential Test figure, while No 8 Kieran Read skippers the national side.

All Black skipper Kieran Read is huge for the Crusaders

In the backs, Richie Mo'unga has been playing some scintillating rugby at fly-half for the Crusaders, while centre Ryan Crotty has developed into one of the world's best in his position.

Ryan Crotty has been one of the most consistent performers in Super Rugby in 2018

The Hurricanes' main strength lies in their backs, and in particular their half-backs.

The superb Beauden Barrett is complimented by the dangerous TJ Perenara, while a centre partnership of the classy Jordie Barrett and 'minibus' Ngani Laumape, in addition to a potent back-three of Nehe Milner-Skudder, Julian Savea and Ben Lam illustrates a tremendous degree of strike-force.

Beauden Barrett (R) and TJ Perenara (L) are a superb half-back partnership

In the forwards, skipper Brad Shields will hope to lead his side to the final before heading north to join Wasps.

Hurricanes captain Brad Shields could be featuring in his final game before joining Wasps

Key Battle

Perhaps slightly predictable, but if the pretender can outperform the incumbent in the fly-half stakes, there could be a new playmaker in black come the Rugby Championship.

Richie Mu'onga has been brilliant for the Crusaders, but his tactical battle with Barrett is key

Barrett v Mo'unga should make for fascinating viewing. The Crusader looks to have the superior pack in front of him, while the Hurricane has a fantastic relationship with the rest of his backs.

If one of these can prove the outstanding player on the pitch, the result will likely fall on their side.

Previous meetings

The sides have met twice already this season with a home victory apiece - the Hurrcianes storming to a stunning win in March, and the Crusaders winning more recently in late May...

Hurricanes 29-19 Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, March 10 2018, Round 4

Crusaders 24-13 Hurricanes, Christchurch Stadium, May 25 2018, Round 15

What's been said?

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson: "This game is going to be huge, it doesn't get any bigger than a New Zealand derby match in the knockout stages of Super Rugby.

"It's always a privilege to play at home, but to host a semi-final in front of our fans adds another level of anticipation and pride to the mix.

"Our fans have been right behind us all season and we're excited to once again play for them in this week's semi-final."

Crusaders: WWWWW

The Crusaders comfortably beat the Sharks in Christchurch to book a semi-final place last week, and have won all five of their last five games and are actually on a run of 13 straight Super Rugby victories.

Indeed, Scott Robertson's defending champions haven't lost a match since March 17 and have only lost three games in the past two seasons - two of which have come this year, and all of them away from home.

Hurricanes: LLWLW

The Canes aren't in anywhere near the same form as their hosts ahead of travelling to Christchurch. They may have beaten the Chiefs 32-31 at home in their quarter-final last week, but they have also suffered three losses in their last five, and four in their last six - all on the road.

Trips to the Chiefs, Brumbies and Highlanders have produced losses in their last five, while their defeat before that was a 24-13 loss at the Crusaders - Saturday's semi-final opponents, at the same stadium.

Team News

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor.

Hurricanes: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Toby Smith, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 5 Sam Lousi, 6 Brad Shields (c), 7 Gareth Evans, 8 Blade Thomson.

Replacements: 16 James O'Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Ardie Savea/Reed Prinsep, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Wes Goosen.