Lions v Waratahs: All the talking points ahead of the Super Rugby semi-final on Sky Sports

The Lions start as favourites against the Waratahs, who have never won a finals match away from home, and suffered a 29-0 loss to the South Africans in Sydney earlier this year.

However the Lions could be impacted by their inability to get over the line in the play-offs in recent years; they've lost two finals on the bounce - the Hurricanes and the Crusaders accounting for the men from Johannesburg in 2016 and 2017.

But that also means they are unbeaten in semi-finals in the last two years. Who will win on Saturday and claim a place in Super Rugby's final in August? We look at all the key factors of the Ellis Park clash...

Dangermen

The Waratahs are blessed with some of the best backs in world rugby, and they were all on full display in a 10-minute fightback in their quarter-final win over the Highlanders last week.

First Kurtley Beale set up Bernard Foley for a try, then the No 12 did the same for Folau, before Folau scythed through the defence for a second Foley try. A player who has been sensational for the Tahs all season, Taqele Naiyaravoro, was not at his influential best that day, but will no doubt cause headaches for the Lions' defence this weekend.

The Lions' dangermen are not quite as flashy, but devastating in other ways. Hooker Malcolm Marx has scored nine tries this season, the most by any forward in the competition, while flanker Kwagga Smith is a menace at the breakdown as well as the fringes of the ruck.

Elton Jantjies has struggled at international level, but in Super Rugby he has performed, and in the quarter-final against the Jaguares he almost matched Foley by coming away with a 20-point haul.

Key battle

Foley and Jantjies are points-scoring machines, and the showdown between Harold Vorster and Beale will provide plenty in terms of entertainment as a barnstorming ball-carrier collides with a quick-footed playmaker. The counter-attacking abilities of Folau and Andries Coetzee will also be pivotal at Ellis Park, as will their stability under the high ball.

Ruan Combrinck will line up opposite Taqele Naiyaravoro on Saturday

However the big battle will be between Ruan Combrinck and Naiyaravoro. The Australian has scored 15 tries going into the semi-finals, tied with the Hurricanes' Ben Lam at the top of this year's Super Rugby standings.

Combrinck has been out injured for periods of the season, and in his absence Aphiwe Dyantyi turned good Super Rugby form into a Springbok call-up. But seven-Test international Combrinck has the all-round game to cause the Waratahs problems in Johannesburg and show why he was once the Boks' go-to man on the wing.

Previous meeting

These sides have met once so far this year, with the Lions recording their first ever win in Sydney, and the Waratahs being nilled for the first time in Super Rugby history.

Waratahs 0-29 Lions, Allianz Park, April 20 2018, Round 10

What's been said

Lions hooker Malcolm Marx insists that rather than leaving the Lions mentally scarred, the back-to-back defeats made them tougher and more determined to go all the way this year.

Malcolm Marx has scored nine tries so far this season

"I think we're a bit more experienced now that we've had two finals under our belt," Marx said. "I definitely believe we're as strong as we were a year ago."

Waratahs half-back Nick Phipps said they would stick with their brand of "quick, unrelenting footy".

Nick Phipps says the Waratahs won't change the way they play

"We're not going to come into a semi-final and change the way we play now," Phipps said. "We're not going to die wondering. We're ready to play our game and play it to the best of our ability."

Lions: WWLWW

Ruan Combrinck is congratulated by team-mates after scoring against the Jaguares

The Lions' loss to the Sharks in their penultimate outing of the regular season is the only concern for Swys de Bruin - his troops were 10 points up at half-time before being toppled by the Durban outfit.

However they bounced back to make short work of the Bulls in the final round before the knock-outs, and were full value for their quarter-final win over the Argentines last week. They come into this game in good form from 1 to 15.

Waratahs: WWWLW

Bernard Foley inspired his side to victory against the Highlanders last week

The Waratahs have not won at Ellis Park since 2009, a worrying stat given all the other factors that are against the Sydneysiders this weekend, including jet lag and altitude.

Equally worrying will be the fact that they have gotten off to poor starts in their last two outings. First against the Brumbies in the last round of the regular season - a game they lost - then against the Highlanders in the quarters. Though they were able to navigate their way out of the knock-out game, they will know they can ill afford such a poor start against the Lions if they are to progress to the final.

Teams news

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Dillon Smit, 1 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 4 Andries Ferreira, 5 Marvin Orie, 6 Kwagga Smith, 7 Franco Mostert (c), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani.

Replacements: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza.

Waratahs: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Alex Newsome, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Bernard Foley (c), 9 Nick Phipps, 1 Tom Robertson, 2 Tolu Latu, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Jed Holloway, 5 Rob Simmons, 6 Ned Hanigan, 7 Will Miller, 8 Michael Wells.

Replacements: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Paddy Ryan, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Brad Wilkin, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Cam Clark.