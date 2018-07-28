Richie Mo'unga will put pressure on Beauden Barrett for All Blacks place, says Sean Fitzpatrick

2:07 Michael Lynagh and Sean Fitzpatrick compare the performances of Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett Michael Lynagh and Sean Fitzpatrick compare the performances of Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett

Sean Fitzpatrick has described Richie Mo'unga as the heir to Beauden Barrett and believes the Crusaders star could play his way into the New Zealand team for next year's World Cup.

Mo'unga produced a superb performance, scoring 15 points, during the Crusaders' 30-12 victory over the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby semi-final.

The fly-half, who has one international cap, outshone counterpart Barrett and his display underlined his credentials to potentially play his way into the All Blacks team ahead of their World Cup defence in Japan.

Sky Sports analyst Fitzpatrick said: "I think he's relishing the opportunity. With Liam Sopoaga now out of the equation going to Wasps, he is the heir apparent and he's going to be putting a lot of pressure on Barrett.

Richie Mo'unga was in exceptional form during the Crusaders' win

"I'm sure Steve Hansen [New Zealand coach] and co will be sitting here and saying 'I like this'. He's got another opportunity next week on the big stage in the final to show what he is about.

"We say Barrett is an out-and-out starting No 10 but there may come an opportunity where they may say Mo'unga is playing so well that they need to have Barrett somewhere else on the field like at 15, which is a potential opportunity. But as we said the All Blacks are trying to create that team of 30 players that can play in a World Cup final."