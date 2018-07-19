Hurricanes v Chiefs: Fly-halves Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie to provide box-office rugby

1:07 It's quarter-final weekend in Super Rugby - catch all the action live on Sky Sports It's quarter-final weekend in Super Rugby - catch all the action live on Sky Sports

The Hurricanes take on the Chiefs in the first of Super Rugby's quarter-finals, with both sides boasting several All Blacks and future All Blacks.

They have played each other twice this season - both winning at home - so there is little to separate the two sides who have three titles between them.

We look at the key factors as two of New Zealand's premier sides do battle in Wellington for a place in the semi-finals.

Danger men

Take your pick. In the Hurricanes team you have Ben Lam and Julian Savea on the wing, and they are joined in the back three by full-back Nehe Milner-Skudder, who the late Jonah Lomu described as "lightning in a bottle".

Beauden Barrett and Jordie Barrett provide plenty of attacking threat, while TJ Perenara continues to push Aaron Smith for the All Blacks' No 9 jersey.

Julian Savea lines up on the right wing for the Hurricanes

The Chiefs have fewer stars in their backline, but have the electric Damian McKenzie pulling the strings, and in their pack they are blessed with 2014 World Rugby Player of the year Brodie Retallick, and a back-row of Lachlan Boshier - whose stock in New Zealand rugby is on the rise - and internationals Sam Cane and Liam Messam.

Key battle

There are plenty of battles that will keep supporters and neutrals entertained, including the match-up between Charlie Ngatai and Ngani Laumape in midfield, and Ricky Riccitelli taking on Nathan Harris at hooker. But there is no question that the showdown between Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the game.

Beauden Barrett and Damian Mckenzie face off in a battle of the No 10s in Wellington

Barrett is the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year - for the second year running - and has nailed down the All Blacks' fly-half berth since the international retirement of Dan Carter.

However, McKenzie is certainly not allowing the oldest Barrett brother to rest on his laurels. Both players have played 14 Super Rugby games this season, with McKenzie scoring more points (163 to 110) as well as making twice as many clean breaks as Barrett (24 to 12) and beating almost three times more defenders over the course of the season (62 to 22).

Previous meetings in 2018

These two sides have met twice this season, with the honours shared. They last met a week ago, with the Hurricanes losing the game in Wellington but doing enough to ensure they are hosts for Friday's quarter-final.

Round 9: Hurricanes 25-13 Chiefs (13 April 2018)

2:41 Highlights of the Hurricanes' victory over the Chiefs in Wellington earlier in the season Highlights of the Hurricanes' victory over the Chiefs in Wellington earlier in the season

Round 19: Chiefs 28-24 Hurricanes (13 July 2018)

4:50 Highlights of the Chiefs' win over the Hurricanes in Hamilton Highlights of the Chiefs' win over the Hurricanes in Hamilton

What's been said

The Chiefs have been told to improve their focus by coach Colin Cooper. Last Friday's clash saw the Chiefs 21-0 up, then only just holding on to win.

In the past three games they have totalled 80 unanswered points in the first half, but yielded 65 points after the resumption. Now the competition is into sudden-death, Cooper is demanding his players keep their discipline.

"Sometimes playing big exit plays, and just kicking the ball, these guys get a little bit bored playing like that, and (feel) they've got to start running things," he said.

"So it's just getting that balance. Not cutting their wings, but just sticking to our structure a bit better than we have been."

Jordie Barrett evades Liam Messam at Westpac Stadium in the round nine game between the side, which was won by the Hurricanes

Form

The Chiefs have won four out of their last five fixtures, and are on a current run of three consecutive victories that include the scalp of the Highlanders in a 45-22 hammering in Dunedin, as well as their hosts for this weekend's knock-out.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are on a bad run of form, four losses in the last five games - a win over the Blues their only success - at precisely the wrong time in their season. Will their stars lift them out of their current funk, or will the Chiefs' momentum carry them over the line?

Can Brodie Retallick inspire his side to a quarter-final win?

Teams

Hurricanes: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 1 Toby Smith, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 5 Sam Lousi, 6 Brad Shields (c)/Reed Prinsep, 7 Gareth Evans, 8 Blade Thomson.

Replacements: 16 James O'Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Reed Prinsep/Sam Henwood, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Wes Goosen/Jonah Lowe.

Chiefs: 15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Charlie Ngatai, 11 Shaun Stevenson, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2 Nathan Harris, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Michael Allardice, 6 Lachlan Boshier, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Liam Messam.

Replacements: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Mitch Karpik, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Alex Nankivell.