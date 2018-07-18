Rob Horne to be honoured when Leicester play Northampton at Twickenham

Rob Horne was forced to retire last season

Northampton will play Leicester at Twickenham in aid of Rob Horne, the RFU has announced.

The former Australia international centre was forced to retire last season after suffering nerve damage which left his right arm paralysed during Saints' victory over Tigers at Welford Road.

Horne was carried off on a stretcher following six minutes of treatment, having been knocked out. After undergoing tests, neurological consultants confirmed that the damage was career-ending.

The 28-year-old scored eight tries in 21 games last season as he was named Northampton's player of the year.

Horne won 34 caps for Australia

Horne arrived at Franklin's Gardens in the summer of 2017 after 10 seasons with the Waratahs. He won 34 caps for Australia, representing them at two World Cups and against the British & Irish Lions in 2013.

He will now be honoured at the Gallagher Premiership match between the two sides on October 6.

It will be the first time the two rivals have met at Twickenham since the 2013 Premiership Final.