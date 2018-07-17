England and Leicester prop Ellis Genge out until 2019 with knee injury

Ellis Genge injured his knee while training with England

England and Leicester prop Ellis Genge is set to be sidelined until the new year as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Genge, 23, was hurt during England's tour of South Africa last month and returned home early from that three-Test trip.

He subsequently underwent surgery, and Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor told the club's official website: "We're probably looking at him playing again in the new year at this stage."

Genge, who has won five caps, suffered a shoulder injury last season that ended his Six Nations hopes.

O'Connor added: "'Gengey' has had the operation and everything went well from that point of view.

"He's well into his rehab work now, and then he will start fitness work and building up to play again.

"But he will miss the first phase of the season, and we're probably looking at him playing again in the new year at this stage.

"But he's working hard on his recovery and will be good to go when he comes through that rehab.

"It is obviously very disappointing for him and for us, but I'm sure he will be raring to go once he gets back to full fitness, and we know there's still a lot to come from him."

Leicester kick off their Gallagher Premiership season against Exeter on September 1.

England, meanwhile, face Tests against world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Japan in November.