Lions v Jaguares: Argentines hoping to make history in Johannesburg

Skipper Pablo Matera has been cleared to play in the Jaguares' first ever Super Rugby knockout match this weekend.

Matera was in danger of missing out after being cited for a shoulder charge during last week's loss to the Sharks, but the SANZAAR judiciary granted the flanker a reprieve when it found his actions amounted to foul play but did not warrant a suspension.

A relieved Matera will now lead his team against the Lions in Johannesburg, their first quarter-final since joining the competition in 2016. Can he inspire his side to victory? Or will the Lions march into their third semi-final in as many years?

Dangermen

Argentina's Emiliano Boffelli has proven himself invaluable for club and country, contributing superbly in the Jaguares' tour of Australasia earlier in the season, while winger Bautista Delguy has been a handful for opposition defences throughout the year.

For the Lions, the wing pairing of Springboks Ruan Combrinck and Aphiwe Dyantyi is lethal out wide, and up front Franco Mostert is a menacing force. Both sides are full of players happy to play with width, so expect plenty of tries.

Key battle

Elton Jantjies' battle with Nicolas Sanchez will be interesting, as will the tussle between Tomas Lezana and Kwagga Smith, but knockout games are typically won up front, and the key battle in the forwards will be between Agustin Creevy and Malcolm Marx.

Marx missed South Africa's series against England in June due to injury, but has made his return and resumed his high-impact work rate to the benefit of the Lions. Creevy is a similar player for the Jaguares and Argentina; leading from the front with strong carries and relentless tackling around the fringes.

Malcolm Marx's showdown with Agustin Creevy will set the tone for Saturday's quarter-final

The two hookers are set to provide a bout that will no doubt satisfy the purists of the game.

Form

Lions: LWWLW

The Lions have had mixed results in recent weeks; their loss against the Sharks two weeks ago will sting the most - they were ten points ahead at half-time before the Sharks rallied to fight back for a win.

The current form aside, the Lions have made the last two finals, so they are comfortable playing in this part of the competition.

Jaguares: WWWLL

While the Argentines have enjoyed a strong season under coach Mario Ledesma, their record in Africa is poor; 11 losses in 12 matches, and three of those against the Lions.

Add to that the fact that they've lost their last two game - to the Bulls and the Sharks - and it spells a difficult afternoon in Johannesburg.

Warren Whiteley says his team needs to be more ruthless

What's been said

Warren Whiteley is hoping his side can continue their knock-out form as they aim to head into the semi-finals for the third year running.

"I think we can be more ruthless - we still have an extra gear in there somewhere," Lions captain Whitely said.

"This is the business end of the competition and we have to make it count. It's a mental game from here."

Teams

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 1 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 4 Marvin Orie, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 8 Warren Whiteley (c).

Replacements: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Courtnall Skosan, 23 Howard Mnisi.

Jaguares: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Matias Moroni, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 1 Santiago Garcia Botta, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 7 Tomas Lezana, 8 Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Tomas Lavanini, 21 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 22 Martin Landajo, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere.