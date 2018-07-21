Lions 40-23 Jaguares: Lions to face Waratahs in semi-final after resisting late fightback from Argentines

Maligned fly-half Elton Jantjies was at his best as the Lions booked a Super Rugby semi-final berth with a bruising 40-23 victory over the Jaguares at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Jantjies had been criticised for his performances in a Springbok jersey in the June international series against England, but controlled the quarter-final against the Jaguares with a sublime kicking display, both with ball in hand and from the tee.

Wing Ruan Combrinck, centre Harold Vorster, hooker Malcolm Marx and full-back Andries Coetzee scored tries for the Lions, who have been losing finalists in the last two Super Rugby deciders. Jantjies kicked 20 points, including a drop-goal.

Ruan Combrinck scored the first try of the game in Saturday's quarter-final

The Lions will meet the Waratahs in Johannesburg in their semi-final next weekend, while the defending champions the Crusaders host the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

"It was tough, especially at the start of the second half when the Jaguares put us under immense pressure," Lions captain Warren Whiteley said at the post-match presentation.

"But credit to the boys, they stuck it out and we converted our pressure into points.

"There is still a lot to work on, especially keeping hold of the ball and exiting better. We gave them a lot of ball with our kicks that they could counter with."

Harold Foster celebrates with Aphiwe Dyantyi after scoring a try

Jaguares fly-half Nicolas Sanchez kicked two early penalties for the visitors as they dominated possession and were rewarded on the scoreboard, but the Lions gradually began to claw their way into their opponents' half.

After a driving maul from an attacking lineout had not produced the desired result, a cross-kick from Jantjies found Combrinck and he dived over for the first try.

The Jaguares then made a hash of trying to clear a kick ahead from Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi and Vorster was able to gather the loose-ball and score under the posts.

The home side were hitting their straps as the half came to a close and profited from another Jaguares error when Marx intercepted just inside the visitors' half and the powerful hooker raced clear.

Pablo Matera goes over for a second-half try in Johannesburg

That gave his side a 24-9 lead at half-time, but the Jaguares scored two minutes into the second period to narrow the gap as Bautista Delguy crossed.

Jantjies has played every minute of the Lions' 17 games this season but landed just a sixth penalty of the campaign to extend the lead again to 11 points, illustrating just how often the Johannesburg side have opted for attacking set-pieces.

Some excellent handling saw the Jaguares sweep into the Lions half and Matera crashed over to keep the South Americans in the contest.

The visitors piled on the pressure in the Lions half, but when the latter won a scrum penalty on the Jaguares ball with a powerful shove, they were able to sweep up field and score their fourth try through Coetzee.