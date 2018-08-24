New Zealand v Australia: Rugby Championship Sky Live preview

Will Beauden Barrett or Bernard Foley be able to guide their team to victory at Eden Park?

Australia have not won a Test match at Eden Park for 32 years and they have not won on New Zealand soil for 17 years.

Added to that, the Wallabies were beaten badly by the All Blacks at home last week 38-13 in their Rugby Championship opener.

Yet last year, they shipped 54 points at home before heading to Dunedin the week after, playing superbly and leading into the final minute before Beauden Barrett finished a miracle try for the home side to break Aussie hearts.

Can Michael Cheika's men possibly pull off a shock victory this time? Here are all the talking points ahead of kick-off in Auckland, live on Sky Sports...

Front-rowers dropped

The Wallabies were penalised heavily at the scrum last week - perhaps unduly so in some circumstances by referee Jaco Peyper - while their tackle and lineout stats were unmitigated disasters.

Head coach Michael Cheika has reacted by dropping last week's starting props Tom Robertson and Sekope Kepu to the bench, with Scott Sio and Allan Allalatoa coming in to start, while hooker Tolu Latu is dropped from the squad entirely.

Australia's 95-cap tighthead Sekope Kepu has been demoted to the bench

Latu only played for 35 minutes off the bench but, somewhat incredibly, lost six of his seven throws to the All Blacks. Such statistics would make it difficult to beat any side in world rugby, let alone the double world champions.

Starting hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau does keep his place but his stats weren't perfect by any means either - losing three of his five throws. The uncapped Folau Fainga'a is the replacement hooker option.

Without a functioning lineout or a scrum holding its own, the Wallabies will really struggle at Eden Park.

Tolu Latu has been dropped from the Wallabies squad completely after last week's lineout malfunction

Tackle nightmares

Last week at the ANZ Stadium, Australia missed a remarkable 41 tackles.

To put into context how damaging a tackle performance this is, it has only been eclipsed three times in the last eight years.

Just three teams from the last 9,500 or so Tests between Tier 1 nations (10 nations in total - the six 6 Nations teams and four Rugby Championship ones) have missed more tackles than the Wallabies did in Sydney last week.

Australia missed a remarkable 41 tackles in defeat against New Zealand last week

In November 2016, Italy missed 45 tackles against New Zealand and ended up losing 68-10. Argentina missed 43 tackles in September 2017 during their 39-22 loss, also to the All Blacks. While, the Azzurri missed an extraordinary 55 tackles against France in March 2017, losing 40-18.

Miss as many tackles again and the chances are Autralia will be slaughtered at Eden Park.

Only three teams in the last eight years have missed 41 tackles or more in matches involving Tier 1 nations

Jordie back in the game

With Ryan Crotty (concussion) and Rieko Ioane (hamstring) out injured, the All Blacks have been forced into a reshuffle among their backs.

Ben Smith has moved from full-back to the right wing, with Jordie Barrett coming into the squad at full-back, while Ngani Laumape does likewise coming in for Crotty at inside-centre as Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown remain on the bench.

Jordie Barrett has earned a recall for the All Blacks at full-back

While Jordie Barrett exploded onto the Test scene during the Lions tour in the summer of 2017, he had since fallen behind in the All Blacks pecking order.

Indeed he wasn't involved at all in Sydney last week, with Steve Hansen commenting then: "It's an ongoing process with Jordie, he's a young player...we just think it's time now to take him back out and let him have a bit of reflection on that...He's learning about what All Blacks rugby and test rugby are all about."

Yet, just a week on and Barrett is back in the side ahead of the likes of Nehe Milner-Skudder. Could there be an opportunity for the Wallabies to test the 21-year-old's defence and pummel him under the high ball? Expect to see them try.

Absent Folau...

As if Australia's task wasn't difficult enough heading into this week, they are shorn of one of their truly world-class performers in Israel Folau.

Israel Folau will miss Saturday's match at Eden Park with an ankle injury

The full-back went over on his ankle midway through the second half in Sydney and hasn't been able to recover, and while the 29-year-old may have been more in the news recently for his controversial personal beliefs, his absence is a mammoth blow.

One of the finest exponents of the high ball in world rugby, Folau is also a tremendous finisher and a huge threat to any opposition defence.

What's more, the Waratah has touched down six times in 15 matches against the All Blacks. Only four players have ever managed more - Adam Ashley-Cooper (9), David Campese (8), Bryan Habana (8) and Matt Burke (7).

Folau has a superb scoring record against the All Blacks and will be hugely missed

His injury has forced Australia into a backline change-up with Dane Haylett-Petty moving to full-back and Jack Maddocks - who made his Test debut last week - starting on the right wing.

Avoiding a 16th successive Bledisloe Cup loss will be some ask without Folau.

How will Dane Haylett-Petty cope at full-back against the All Blacks?

Team news

As mentioned above, the headline news is the dropping of Robertson and Kepu from the team, and Latu from the bench. Exciting tighthead Taniela Tupou also, unfortunately, remains injured with a hamstring complaint.

Folau's ankle, Ioane's hamstring and Crotty's concussion means they are out, along with the continued absence of Sonny Bill Williams, who is yet to fully recover from his shoulder knock.

Elsewhere, Brumbies back Tom Banks is in line to make his Test debut off the bench, with Leicester's Matt Toomua again named among the replacements...

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete; 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman; 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 8 David Pocock

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Sekope Kepu, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Tom Banks.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Waisake Naholo; 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Brodie Retallick; 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Liam Squire; 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (c).

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.