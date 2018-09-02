Gallagher Premiership: Saracens survive Newcastle Falcons fightback

Alex Lewington scored a brace during his first competitive appearance for Saracens

Saracens overcame two yellow cards to make a winning start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign with a 32-21 victory over Newcastle at Kingston Park.

Newcastle fought their way back from 17-9 down at half-time and 22-14 down with 20 minutes remaining to trail the champions by a single point.

However, Nick Tompkins' try with four minutes left was followed by Owen Farrell's conversion and late penalty, leaving the hosts without even the consolation of a losing bonus point.

Jamie George's try, Saracens' first, came as a result of some fine inter-play between himself and David Strettle. The duo were set on their way by the influential Alex Lozowski and the hooker's excellent handling skills finished the score.

Saracens were bossing the game early on but they were not immune to frustration and Flood's third penalty in the 34th minute reduced the champions' lead to just one point.

Mark McCall's outfit responded just before the break, though, swiftly recycling Sonatane Takulua's box kick.

Alex Goode and Lozowski evaded two desperate tackles and sent over Alex Lewington, who was on for an injured Sean Maitland, for his debut try.

It was converted by Farrell and provided the reigning champions with a 17-9 advantage at the interval.

Jamie George was a dynamic force in the loose for Saracens

The Falcons moved up through the gears after the break and forced Saracens onto the back foot enough for Mark Wilson to break straight through the middle of the ruck and score in the 55th minute.

Flood missed the fairly straightforward conversion, so it remained 17-14 and Saracens made Newcastle pay five minutes later.

Incisive drives from Nick Isiekwe and Mark Itoje combined with a floated pass from Farrell to set up new recruit Lewington for his second.

Tompkins was yellow-carded for a leading arm on Flood in the 64th minute and Goode joined him on the sidelines with 10 minutes left after an illegal tackle on Simon Hammersley.

With the penalty, Newcastle went straight to the corner and drove Wilson over for his second. Flood's conversion meant that the home side were back to within a point.

However, Saracens kept their composure and benefited from more rumbustious work from George.

His dynamic clean break put them on the front foot and Tompkins was the man to cross for a bonus-point try. Farrell's conversion and a final penalty ultimately made sure of Saracens' victory.