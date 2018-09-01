Gallagher Premiership Saturday wrap: Cipriani stars for Gloucester, big wins for Quins and Exeter

Danny Cipriani had an influential game in his competitive debut for Gloucester

A look back on Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action, including Danny Cipriani's impressive competitive debut for Gloucester and a heartbreaking loss for the Warriors...

Exeter Chiefs 40-6 Leicester Tigers

Exeter overcame a sluggish start to get their Premiership season underway in style with a 40-6 defeat of Leicester at Sandy Park.

The visitors had a near full-strength line-up but went away empty-handed to maintain their miserable run at Sandy Park, having lost their previous league visits 30-6 and 31-10.

Stu Townsend and Matt Kvesic celebrate Henry Slade's try

Sam Simmonds, who was comfortably man of the match, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Henry Slade, Matt Kvesic, Ian Whitten and Olly Woodburn scored Exeter's tries with Gareth Steenson converting five.

George Ford replied with two penalties for Leicester.

Harlequins 51-23 Sale Sharks

Nathan Earle celebrates his try against Sale Sharks

Ben Tapuai's try brace sealed Harlequins' 51-23 bonus-point Gallagher Premiership win to kick-start life under Paul Gustard.

Centre Tapuai capped his Quins debut with a smart double as wing Nathan Earle also dotted down on his club bow, with Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith and Max Crumpton rounding off the six-try, five-point victory.

Young England playmaker Smith racked up 26 points in an enterprising performance that again underscores the 19-year-old's promise.

The Harlequins players celebrate Nathan Earle's try at the Stoop

Fly-half AJ MacGinty bagged a try in an 18-point haul for Sale, who also had former Quins wing Marland Yarde claiming a storming score on his first return to The Stoop.

Worcester Warriors 20-21 Wasps

Scotland international Duncan Weir missed a last-gasp drop-goal to send Worcester to their fifth straight league defeat by Wasps in a thrilling Premiership opener at Sixways.

A dramatic finish saw Wasps' third choice fly-half Billy Searle land three penalties and a conversion as lock Joe Launchbury and replacement Tommy Taylor brought them back from a 13-0 half-time deficit.

Will Stuart goes on a run for Wasps against the Warriors

Weir had booted two penalties and converted tries from centre Ryan Mills and flanker Sam Lewis prior to his missed game clincher in the 21-20 defeat.

Gloucester 27-16 Northampton Saints

Danny Cipriani delivered an impressive display in front of England boss Eddie Jones as Gloucester launched their Premiership campaign with a 27-16 victory over Northampton.

The Gloucester and England fly-half brilliantly created a first-half try for wing Charlie Sharples and was at the heart of his team's attacking intent on his first Premiership appearance since leaving Wasps.

Gloucester got their campaign off to a winning start at Kingsholm

Hooker James Hanson also touched down and centre Billy Twelvetrees kicked 17 points to see off a Northampton side boosted by England captain Dylan Hartley's Premiership return, following his concussion issues of last season.

Saints posted tries for centre Piers Francis and lock Courtney Lawes, with Dan Biggar booting two penalties from the tee.