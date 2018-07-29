Daniel Altmaier targets October return to professional tennis

1:16 German tennis Scholar Daniel Altmaier has opened up on his injury struggles German tennis Scholar Daniel Altmaier has opened up on his injury struggles

Sky Sports Scholar Daniel Altmaier wants to return from injury as soon as possible and has set October as a personal target.

The 19-year-old tennis star from Kemper in Germany has slowly made his way up the rankings but has struggled in recent months after sustaining an abdominal injury in February.

Currently ranked No 461, Altmaier played his first ATP Challenger Final at the beginning of the year in Burnie, Australia but was forced to fly home just a week later.

"I'm trying to get back on court in October," he said. "It's not an easy period at the moment but I can't wait to get back.

"It's definitely a [mental] challenge. I have to refocus again and get confidence out of my rehab work every day. My love for tennis just gets bigger. I want to get back on court as soon as possible."

Altmaier is the first Sky Sports Scholar outside of the UK and Ireland and has played a total of 13 finals on the ATP Challenger and ITF Futures Tours, wining five and losing eight.

