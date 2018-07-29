Nikoloz Basilashvili defeats Leonardo Mayer for German Open title in Hamburg

Nikoloz Basilashvili tasted victory in his third-ever ATP Tour final

Nikoloz Basilashvili battled back against defending champion Leonardo Mayer to claim a stunning maiden Tour title at the German Open in Hamburg.

Georgia's world No 81 - who had to come through qualifying for this event - was aiming for his first professional title on the ATP Tour having previously lost the Memphis Open and Austrian Open finals in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Argentine world No 36 Mayer failed to defend his crown at the Am Rothenbaum, a tournament he also won in 2014, with Basilashvili winning 6-4 0-6 7-5 for his first-ever trophy at the clay-court tournament.

Bursting with energy, it was the 26-year-old Basilashvili who got off to the dream start in the first set, breaking Mayer for a 3-1 lead, and held his nerve to win 6-4.

However, his energy levels dropped in the second and a ruthless display from the 31-year-old Mayer, in which he hit three aces, saw him level the match after three breaks helped him to a 6-0 win.

The third and final set was much closer but Mayer ran out as 7-5 winner in a tight period which included some pulsating rallies.

"What a match today," Basilashvili said. "I'm extremely tired after playing seven matches. I gave every one my heart. Every player really worked for it but it's an unbelievable moment for me.

"Congrats to Leo for the final, it was an extremely close match and I got lucky on some points. Now I'm going to take a rest!"

Both of Saturday's semi-finals were hotly contested with Mayer booking his spot after a 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (9-7) triumph against Jozef Kovalik, while Basilashvili survived a second-set scare to prevail 7-5 0-6 6-1 over Nicolas Jarry.

0:34 Great Britain's Andy Murray returns to the ATP Tour in Washington on Monday - here he is training with former England striker Wayne Rooney on the courts! Great Britain's Andy Murray returns to the ATP Tour in Washington on Monday - here he is training with former England striker Wayne Rooney on the courts!

Mayer's route to the final saw wins over Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas and France's Gael Monfils before an all-Argentine quarter-final with Diego Schwartzman - which he won 6-4 4-6 6-3 - and Saturday's nail-biter with Kovalik.

Basilashvili defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber and Pablo Cuevas in the opening two rounds before beating third-seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals - and then knocking out Jarry on Saturday, who eliminated top-seed Dominic Thiem in the last eight.

Sunday's final was the first professional meeting between the two players, who will now turn their attentions to the hard courts as preparations for the US Open in August get underway.

Next up on the ATP Tour is the Citi Open in Washington on July 30 - live on Sky Sports Arena from 9.30pm - where British favourite Andy Murray will make his long-awaited return from injury.

