Leonardo Mayer and Nikoloz Basilashvili to contest German Open final

Leonardo Mayer will defend his German Open crown on Sunday

Leonardo Mayer and Nikoloz Basilashvili will contest the German Open final in Hamburg on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Arena.

Both of Saturday's semi-finals were hotly contested with Mayer booking his spot after a 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (9-7) triumph against Jozef Kovalik, while Basilashvili survived a second-set scare to prevail 7-5 0-6 6-1 over Nicolas Jarry.

With coverage getting underway at 2pm on Sky Sports Arena, it promises to be a tight game of tennis with world No 36 Mayer looking for his third German Open title - having won the competition last year and in 2014 - and world No 81 Basilashvili looking for his maiden tournament victory on the ATP Tour.

Mayer's route to the final saw wins over Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas and France's Gael Monfils before an all-Argentine quarter-final with Diego Schwartzman - which he won 6-4 4-6 6-3 - and Saturday's nail-biter with Kovalik.

Basilashvili defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber and Pablo Cuevas in the opening two rounds before beating third-seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals - and then knocking out Jarry on Saturday, who eliminated top-seed Dominic Thiem in the last eight.

Georgia's Basilashvili had to come through qualifying for this event while Mayer reached the last two despite being unseeded.

