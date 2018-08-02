Johanna Konta through to Silicon Valley Classic quarter-finals

Johanna Konta will face Belgium's Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals

Johanna Konta is through to the quarter-finals of the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose after she defeated Sofia Kenin 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday.

Konta secured victory in straight sets, each of which lasted 36 minutes, as she broke the American's first service game for a 3-0 lead then again for 5-1.

The world No 48 saved a break point and served out for the opening set, while a break to love in the fifth game of the second set was enough to secure the win in straight sets.

Konta, who eased past Serena Williams 6-1 6-0 on Tuesday, will now face fourth seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round.

"[Mertens is] a great player, she's been playing very, very well and consistently well this season, and that's a big task and she's been doing that so well," said Konta.

"I'm looking forward to playing one of the most in-form players of the year."

Meanwhile, in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington, Britain's Katie Boulter was trailing Allie Kiick 6-4 4-4 before play was suspended due to rain.