Johanna Konta through to Silicon Valley Classic quarter-finals
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 02/08/18 7:39am
Johanna Konta is through to the quarter-finals of the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose after she defeated Sofia Kenin 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday.
Konta secured victory in straight sets, each of which lasted 36 minutes, as she broke the American's first service game for a 3-0 lead then again for 5-1.
The world No 48 saved a break point and served out for the opening set, while a break to love in the fifth game of the second set was enough to secure the win in straight sets.
Konta, who eased past Serena Williams 6-1 6-0 on Tuesday, will now face fourth seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round.
Konta hands Serena most one-sided loss
Johanna Konta won 12 games in a row to brush aside 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams 6-1 6-0 in San Jose.
"[Mertens is] a great player, she's been playing very, very well and consistently well this season, and that's a big task and she's been doing that so well," said Konta.
"I'm looking forward to playing one of the most in-form players of the year."
Meanwhile, in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington, Britain's Katie Boulter was trailing Allie Kiick 6-4 4-4 before play was suspended due to rain.