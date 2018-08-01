Benoit Paire smashes three rackets in Citi Open court meltdown

1:29 Benoit Paire has a spectacular on-court tantrum at the Citi Open as he smashes three of his rackets Benoit Paire has a spectacular on-court tantrum at the Citi Open as he smashes three of his rackets

French player Benoit Paire was booed off court in Washington after destroying three rackets in a spectacular on-court tantrum.

The world No 55 lost his cool when playing former Australian Open runner-up Marcos Baghdatis in the first round of the Citi Open.

The tirade started when Paire trailed 6-3 3-6 2-4 in the final set.

He tumbled to the ground after failing to connect with an overhead smash, and hammered his racket into the ground in frustration before launching it across the court.

At the changeover, Paire tripped over his bag, before picking up a new racket only to slam it into the ground as well.

Found some fans with two of Benoit Paire’s smashed rackets. He did some major damage on these #CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/k6s7qgY7D1 — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) August 1, 2018

The umpire penalised the Frenchman for unsportsmanlike behaviour as both players returned to the court to complete what turned out to be the final game of the match.

Baghdatis managed to hold serve for the victory, sparking one final outburst from Paire, who destroyed a third racket before congratulating the Cypriot at the net.