Nick Kyrgios targets Rogers Cup return after Citi Open injury withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is targeting a quick return from injury in time to feature at the Rogers Cup in Toronto next week, despite suffering a setback in the lead up to the US Open.

The Australian was forced to withdraw from the Citi Open on Wednesday due to a hip injury ahead of a second-round meeting with compatriot James Duckworth.

Kyrgios, world No 17, retired in his quarter-final meeting with Cameron Norrie at the Atlanta Open last week but doesn't predict a long spell on the sidelines.

"It's the same left hip injury I got after a sudden movement in Atlanta last week and I haven't had enough time to be ready to play this week," said Kyrgios, who is scheduled to play in Toronto and Cincinnati before heading to Flushing Meadows.

"The physio recommended a couple of days of rest, rehab and treatment. I've got ample time for it to settle down before Toronto.

"It's disappointing. I'm sure I'll be here again with another chance to play, but at this stage I can't risk aggravating the injury with [ATP World Tour] Masters 1000s and the US Open coming up.

"Last year I wasn't healthy at the US Open, so I want to be right for that."

