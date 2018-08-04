Martin Klizan wins Austrian Open after beating Dominic Thiem in second round

Martin Klizan won his fourth clay-court title and sixth overall

Slovakia's Martin Klizan beat fellow qualifier Denis Istomin 6-2 6-2 on Saturday to win the Kitzbuehel Open in Austria.

Clay-court specialist Klizan, who eliminated top-seed and home favourite Dominic Thiem in the second round, was in dominant form as he took his record in ATP Tour final-record to 6-0.

Saturday's showdown was only the second all-qualifier final since 1990 and world No 112 Klizan needed only 68 minutes to finish it off.

"I think my performance today was the best of the tournament," Klizan said. "I did a great job today and I deserved to win. I played a very solid game."

The 29-year-old converted all four of his break points as he added a fourth career clay-court title to his collection.

"Sometimes in the finals I was lucky, sometimes it was hard work and sometimes I was better on court. You never know what is going to happen," Klizan said of his record in finals.

"I am just happy to have that kind of statistic, winning six titles from six finals. In doubles, I have four titles from four finals. It is very good and I am very proud."

